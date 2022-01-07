ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Covid death toll in Northern Ireland tops 4,000

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PI6XT_0dfIDEQO00

The number of deaths in Northern Ireland linked to Covid-19 has now topped 4,000.

Another 18 fatalities were recorded in the week December 25-31, according to data compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

They take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by Nisra during the pandemic to 4,024.

Of these, 2,806 (69.7%) took place in hospital, 868 (21.6%) in care homes, 16 (0.4%) in hospices and 334 (8.3%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health (DoH) to December 31 was 2,928.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week lag.

Nisra reported that up to December 31 the deaths of 1,141 care home residents were linked to Covid-19, 29% of all coronavirus-related deaths.

Covid-19 was also mentioned on the death certificate of 14 of the 243 deaths registered in the week to December 31.

Some of the deaths registered in the week December 25-31 could have taken place before that week, as they can take a number of days to register.

People aged 75 and over accounted for 73.5% of the 4,013 Covid-related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and December 31 2021.

Across the pandemic, the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts have had higher proportions of coronavirus-related deaths (12.4% and 8.1% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.6% respectively).

Meanwhile, Ards and North Down and Fermanagh and Omagh both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths (2.2 and 2.0 percentage points lower than their respective share of all deaths).

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Covid death toll in Russia hits 87,000 in November, figures show

More than 87,500 people with Covid-19 died in Russia in November, the highest monthly tally since the start of the pandemic, the state statistics agency reported on Thursday. A report by Rosstat brought the overall number of virus-linked deaths between April 2020 and October 2021 to nearly 626,000 — more than twice the widely-cited toll reported by Russia’s state coronavirus task force to date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Global Covid-19 cases rise more than 50% in a week, but deaths stable

The number of new coronavirus infections in the past week jumped by about 55%, but the number of deaths remained stable, the World Health Organisation has said. In the weekly WHO report issued on Tuesday night, the UN health agency said there were about 15 million new Covid-19 cases last week and more than 43,000 deaths.
WORLD
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Death Toll Tops 10,000

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 6,477 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,869 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,745 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,931 cases. There were 3 new deaths,...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Certificates#Government Of Ireland
ktwb.com

Mexico reports 125 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 298,944

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 125 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 298,944. The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK records 142,224 new cases and 77 deaths

A total of 142,224 new Covid cases and 77 deaths linked to the virus were reported in the UK today.The death toll has now reached 150,230 – according to the government’s data. Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificates.The number of new daily Covid cases for the UK has fallen for five days in a row, but analysts have said that it is too soon to draw conclusions over whether the Omicron-driven wave of the virus has peaked.The government and its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK COVID-19 death toll exceeds 150,000 after Omicron surge

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's official death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic rose above 150,000 on Saturday, government figures showed, following a record wave of cases caused by the Omicron variant. Some 313 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test were reported on Saturday, taking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Northern Ireland Omicron peak ‘likely in the next couple of weeks’ – McBride

Northern Ireland is set to reach the peak of the Omicron wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the next couple of weeks, the chief medical officer has indicated.Sir Michael McBride said case numbers will “increasingly become a less reliable indicator” of how extensive the epidemic in this wave is.“We’ve seen a significant change in testing behaviour, we’ve brought about some changes in our testing strategy with removing the requirements for confirmatory PCR tests, but it’s really important that people still report their positive lateral flow tests because that’s important for contact tracing,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
BBC

Covid-19: Northern Ireland transmission reaching 'extraordinary levels'

Covid-19 transmission has reached "extraordinary levels" in Northern Ireland, the chief scientific adviser has said. Prof Ian Young told BBC News NI that about one in 10 people in some parts of Northern Ireland has the virus. He said he expected a peak in the next two to three weeks.
WORLD
News Radio 1310 KLIX

I Have Fresh Doubts About the Idaho COVID Death Toll

In the early days of the COVID outbreak, we were shamed for even making the suggestion. There was an underground meme about a guy with an arrow sticking in his head but his doctor wanted instead to run a COVID test. Hospitals denied they were receiving extra funds for reported cases of the virus. Despite friends on the inside of the healthcare system telling us otherwise.
IDAHO STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Six more added to Covid-19 Death Toll locally

Fremont County has recorded six month deaths from the Covid-19 virus, marking a total of 165 local residents killed by the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Hot Springs has seen 11 deaths and Washakie County 39 fatalities from the virus. The latest to die in Fremont County were...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Hastings Tribune

South Heartland's COVID-19 death toll increases by one

One more resident of the South Heartland Health District has been confirmed to have lost his or her life to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the district health department reported Tuesday. The additional death brings to 118 the total number of South Heartland residents who have succumbed to the viral...
HASTINGS, NE
coopercrier.com

Otsego's COVID death toll continues to rise

The Otsego County Department of Health reported Monday that two more people had died of COVID, bringing the county’s total to 95. The department reported on its website that 17 new cases were reported Monday and there were 217 active cases in the county. There were 17 county residents hospitalized.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 17K Cases & 52 Deaths Reported Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 17,252 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday while the statewide positivity rate and hospitalizations decreased, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health. Hospitalizations decreased by 20, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,286. The state reported 52 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,969 since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate decreased to 27.83% over the past 24 hours, a 1.45% decrease. Sunday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

NI in a better place than first feared with Omicron – Swann

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister has said the region has entered the new year in a better situation regarding Covid-19 than he feared it might be.Robin Swann said worst-case forecasts about the Omicron variant have not materialised, with hospital admission rates and ICU admissions not as high as in previous waves of the virus.Mr Swann said there was still a “bit of unknown” about Omicron and he cautioned against public complacency over the threat posed by the variant.Asked if the region was now in a different position to what he thought it might have been in when ministers were engaged in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy