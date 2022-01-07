ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

New Yorkers will be able to wager on sports from the comfort of their own phone Saturday

By Conall Smith
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Fancy a wager? If you do and do not feel like going to a physical casino, you are in luck. Come Saturday, January 8, all you have to do is pick up a mobile device, choose one of four mobile sports wagering operators, and just like that, place a bet.

“You have a lot of things going on like the NHL, NBA, college basketball, this is an exciting time to launch an industry like this,” says CEO of BetRivers Richard Schwartz. Schwartz says right now, they are awaiting the approval for players to use the mobile app features in New York State, but anyone who wants to play a bet are able to do so right from a normal web browser Saturday.

Gov. Hochul’s proposal for alcohol-to-go leaves out certain producers

“The App Stores are awaiting approval for all the Android and (Apple) apps,” Schwartz says, “so what we have players do is go to BetRivers.com and from there they can easily find the methods available. We’re unique that we offer an ability for players to play on the mobile browser. If you got to BetRivers.com on your iPhone it will work as well for the users.”

According to the New York State Gaming Commission , Rush Street Interactive, which runs BetRivers, along with Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings and FanDuel all satisfied requirements to begin mobile operations in the state.

The decision to allow mobile sports wagering has drawn much support, with the Business Council of New York State saying, “the inception of legal mobile sports gaming in New York State is long overdue.” With the convince of mobile sports betting also comes the convenience to abuse it, says Brandy Richards with the Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center.

When to quarantine or get tested after COVID exposure

“You know you can access money at any point. And for some people it becomes a real significant problem for them,” Richards explains, “they may turn to lying or stealing from family members or friends and that becomes part of the real concern.”

Richards said the Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center says it is important to set limits on your time on the mobile betting apps and sites. Also, set limits on your spending. She says with mobile sports betting, it is much easier for people to spend more money since they do not need to use a physical ATM.

The Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center allows one on one therapy sessions with those struggling with a gambling addiction. Peer support groups along with clinician led groups. They also offer other resources online for individuals struggling or for family members or friends to notice the symptoms of gambling addiction.

