American Airlines frequent flyer program is entering a new era. In 2022, American Airlines will use loyalty points to earn elite status instead of airline miles. Each loyalty point counts towards status. Loyalty points are earned by flying American Airlines or by spending money with several partners. The more engagement you have with American Airlines and partners, the higher elite status you can learn. Elite levels are staying the same. Yet, the path to elite status is changing drastically. In this new Guide to American Airlines AAdvantage program, we will review how to earn status in 2022 and changes to the AAdvantage program.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO