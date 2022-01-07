Indigenous Cannabis Producers

The Dhyana Meditation Ring is an intelligent piece of equipment for consumers seeking out a way to maximize their daily wellness practice and enjoy a more immersive experience as a result. The device works by being worn on the thumb like a ring and will track heart rate variability (HRV) as well as breathing to help the user stay on track. The unit will provide biofeedback when the user loses their focus or when they need to breathe, which will help them to maximize the amount of time they spend meditating.

