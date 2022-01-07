Indigenous Cannabis Producers

Functional seltzer brand Recess released the Zero-Proof "Margarita" as a Dry January special edition and it's a limited-time treat that's fueled by hemp and adaptogens. Infused with L-theanine, ginseng, lemon balm and 10mg of hemp extract, the 25-calorie canned beverage is full of calming and comforting properties. The thoughtfully selected ingredients in the beverage are beneficial for stilling the mind and centering the body, all the while boosting vitality, easing tension and helping people to unwind. As Recess describes, its Zero-Proof "Margarita" "tastes and feels like a margarita without the hangover."
