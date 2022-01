The Phoenix Suns' defensive game plan coming into Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors was simple: Slow down Fred VanVleet. They'd seen what VanVleet had done the previous week, averaging 30.3 points and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 45.3% from behind the arc, and were determined not to let it happen again. The plan meant switching things up defensively. Instead of using Chris Paul or Devin Booker on VanVleet, the Suns threw their best on-ball defender, the 6-foot-6 Mikal Bridges on Toronto's 6-foot guard.

