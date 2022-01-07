ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Dogs lose Top 25 matchup at Kentucky

By Olivia H. Puttin, UGA Sports Communications
 5 days ago
uga uk (Eddie Justice)

The No. 15 ranked Georgia Lady Bulldogs basketball team fell to No. 20 Kentucky, 84-76, at Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night.

Despite the loss, graduates Jenna Staiti and Que Morrison led Georgia offensively. Staiti tallied 26 points and collected five boards, while Morrison scored 14 points. Both shot 100% from the line, (Staiti 8-8, Morrison 6-6).

Georgia is now 12-3 overall and 1-2 in SEC play. Kentucky is 8-3 and 1-0 in SEC play.

“They’re (Kentucky) a team who thrives on scoring off our turnovers, we knew that coming in,” said head coach Joni Taylor. “Any time you let someone shoot 58 percent from the field in this league it’s going to be a long night. We’re not locked in, that’s on me. I’ve got to get that figured out, change some things around and shake some things up.”

The Lady Bulldog offense had a dominant start, going 4-4 from the field to gain an early 9-3 lead over the Wildcats. Kentucky answered back with an 8-0 run, tying the game off a jumper at the 4:50 mark. Staiti tied the court, 11-11, with 3:45 remaining. the graduate center went on to put away seven points and claimed four rebounds in the first quarter. From there, the score went back-and-forth with Kentucky ending the first 10 minutes ahead, 20-18.

The Wildcats opened the second quarter on offense with a solid bucket. Holding their own on defense, Georgia kept Kentucky from scoring for two-and-a-half minutes. A 4-0 run from Morrison and Reigan Richardson put Georgia ahead, 24-22. Led by Rhyne Howard, the Wildcats created an eight-point gap with a minute remaining. Staiti put away two last-minute free throws and a layup to end the second quarter.

Georgia closed out the half down by four, 39-35.

The Lady Bulldog offense found their way to the basket at the end of the third. A Morrison jumper followed by Staiti and Mikayla Coombs each going 2-for-2 from the line gave Georgia its first lead of the quarter, 49-47. The floor remained even between the opponents until a foul on Coombs gave the Wildcats a last second free throw opportunity. Dre’Una Edwards put away both shots. Kentucky took a one-point lead, 58-57.

Kentucky held a steady lead over Georgia in the final quarter. Staiti and Morrison led on offense and kept things close, combined they had 13 points respectively in the final quarter alone. It wouldn’t be enough as the Wildcats went on a late 7-0 run and defeated Georgia, 84-76.

Next up, the Lady Bulldogs will return home to host Alabama on January 9th at 3:00 p.m. Coverage will be on SEC Network.

