ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Icy roads delay start of school day in some NE Ga counties

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dg8ZJ_0dfIC5oZ00
(Nick Graham)

Schools in Lumpkin and Habersham counties are delaying their openings this morning: there are concerns about ice on roadways in the northeast Georgia mountain counties.

From WSB TV…

As temperatures drop in north Georgia, several school districts are pushing back the start of the school day.

Some district officials worry that the low temperatures could cause the roads to become dangerous.

The following counties have made changes to their school day for Friday:

  • Habersham County Schools - Three hour start delay
  • Dawson County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Fannin County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Gilmer County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Gordon County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Lumpkin County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Pickens County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Towns County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Union County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Murray County Schools - Virtual instruction only

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WGAU

Chance of weekend snow, ice for Athens, NE Ga

Forecasters say Athens and north Georgia could see accumulating snow on Sunday, but they also say the prospects for wintry precipitation could change between now and then. From Kirk Mellish, WSB Radio... It would be scientifically unsound to show any kind of snow/sleet/ICE/Rain map this far out, in another 48...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
46K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy