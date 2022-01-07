Icy roads delay start of school day in some NE Ga counties

(Nick Graham)

Schools in Lumpkin and Habersham counties are delaying their openings this morning: there are concerns about ice on roadways in the northeast Georgia mountain counties.

From WSB TV…

As temperatures drop in north Georgia, several school districts are pushing back the start of the school day.

Some district officials worry that the low temperatures could cause the roads to become dangerous.

The following counties have made changes to their school day for Friday:

Habersham County Schools - Three hour start delay

Dawson County Schools - Two hour start delay

Fannin County Schools - Two hour start delay

Gilmer County Schools - Two hour start delay

Gordon County Schools - Two hour start delay

Lumpkin County Schools - Two hour start delay

Pickens County Schools - Two hour start delay

Towns County Schools - Two hour start delay

Union County Schools - Two hour start delay

Murray County Schools - Virtual instruction only

