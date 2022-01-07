ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Stetson Bennett tops list of Georgia football X-factors in CFP Championship Game against Alabama

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cv01q_0dfIByni00
CFP Orange Bowl Football Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates with quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after a trick play where wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5), caught a pass from McIntosh for a touchdown in the first quarter against Michigan during the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Curtis Compton)

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart stiff-armed the notion that Monday night’s CFP Championship Game is a matchup of him against Alabama coach Nick Saban.

The matchup, Smart said, will be on the field between the players when the Bulldogs (13-1) face the Crimson Tide (13-1) at 8 p.m. on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“It’s about those guys making plays and putting them in a position to be successful and the guys that make the meaningful plays,” Smart said, “the plays that are conversions -- the red areas, the turnovers or not turnovers, the explosive plays that determines the outcomes of games, not Saban and I.”

Read more at DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Bulldogs back in Athens after title win in Indy

The Georgia Bulldog football team returned to Athens Tuesday, driving in by bus after flying into Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: the Dogs are home as national champions, having defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in Monday night’s game in Indianapolis. From WSB TV... The National Champion Georgia Bulldogs are officially...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Bulldogs vs Bulldogs tonight in basketball

Georgia (5-10, 0-2 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (11-3, 1-1 SEC) Location: Humphrey Coliseum (10,500) in Starkville, Miss. Watch: SEC Network (Roy Philpott, pbp; Mark Wise, analyst) Listen: Georgia Bulldog Sports Network – Flagship: WSB AM 750; XM: 384; SXM App: 974. (Scott Howard, play-by-play; Chuck Dowdle, analyst; Adam Gillespie, producer)...
BASKETBALL
WGAU

Bulldogs make plans for Saturday parade, celebration

The Saturday celebration for the national championship Georgia Bulldog football team will start with a parade along Lumpkin Street, stepping off at 12:30 and culminating with a 2 o’clock gathering of the Bulldog faithful in Sanford Stadium. The Dogs won UGA’s first national title since 1980 with that Monday night victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs returned to Athens from Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WGAU

National title trophy on display today, tomorrow in Athens

The Georgia Bulldogs national championship trophy is on display today and tomorrow in Athens, making stops at two local Wal Mart stores. The trophy the Dogs won by beating the Alabama Crimson Tide night before last in Indianapolis is at the Wal Mart on Lexington Road today and the store on Epps Bridge Parkway Thursday, 4 til 7 both days.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

No. 19 Texas Tech ends No. 1 Baylor's 21-game streak, 65-62

WACO, Texas — (AP) — Texas Tech ended No. 1 Baylor's nation-best winning streak at 21 games, with the 19th-ranked Red Raiders getting a second consecutive victory over a Top 10 team while still not at full strength. Kevin McCullar, not even close to fully healthy after missing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

49ers executive Ran Carthon aims to run a team of his own

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Ran Carthon had been preparing to be an NFL general manager decades before he even got involved with an NFL team. As a kid growing up, Carthon would talk with his NFL playing dad, Maurice, about the talent level of various players around the league, and took a big interest each year in the draft.
NFL
WGAU

Scoring in NFL takes biggest drop in more than 40 years

The NFL's steady increase in offensive production took a step back this season. The average points per game for teams dropped from a record 24.8 in 2021 to 23 this season as improved defense, some quarterback-related COVID absences, more holding calls and visiting teams dealing with crowds likely made an impact.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
WGAU

Hall of Famer Grant Hill's memoir 'Game' coming out in June

NEW YORK — (AP) — Grant Hill's path to the NBA Hall of Fame had plenty of pain along with all the highlights. Hill has a deal with Penguin Press for the memoir “Game," scheduled for June 7 and billed by the publishers as a “full, frank story” covering both the "pinnacle of success" and “the depths of personal trauma.”
NBA
WGAU

AP source: Cavs give GM Altman contract extension, new title

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman has been rewarded for the team’s turnaround with a contract extension and new job title, a person familiar with Cleveland’s plans told the Associated Press on Tuesday night. Altman, who has re-shaped the Cavs’ roster and moved...
NBA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
46K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy