Presidential Election

Trump lashes out after Biden speech: ‘Used my name today to try to further divide America’

By Sarakshi Rai, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

( The Hill ) – Former President Donald Trump on Thursday responded to President Joe Biden ‘s fiery speech on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump blasted Biden in an emailed statement, saying, “Biden used my name today to try to further divide America.”

He added that Biden “is destroying our nation with insane policies of open borders, corrupt elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures.”

Trump said Biden’s speech was just “political theater” and “a distraction from the fact that Biden has completely and totally failed.”

He further attacked the Biden administration and said, “Our Country no longer has Borders, has totally and completely lost control of Covid (record numbers!), is no longer Energy Independent, Inflation is rampant, our Military is in chaos, and our exit, or surrender, from Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing day in the long and distinguished history of the United States—and so much more.”

Biden takes on Trump in fiery address on Jan. 6

Trump also reiterated his false claims that the 2020 election was rigged, saying, “Why is it that the Unselect Committee of totally partisan political hacks, whose judgment has long ago been made, not discussing the rigged Presidential Election of 2020? It’s because they don’t have the answers or justifications for what happened. They got away with something, and it is leading to our Country’s destruction.”

“They want all conversation concerning the Election ‘Canceled.’ Just look at the numbers, they speak for themselves. They are not justifiable, so the complicit media just calls it the Big Lie, when in actuality the Big Lie was the Election itself,” he added. “The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs lies and polarizations.”

Biden gave a fiery speech on Thursday , calling Trump a “defeated former president” on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol attack.

“He’s not just a former president: he’s a defeated former president,” Biden said. “Defeated by a margin of over 7 million of your votes, and a full and free and fair election. There is simply zero proof the election results were inaccurate.”

In a long address from Statuary Hall, Biden said that Trump put his own interests over those of the country and directly and forcefully disputed the former president’s false claims that Biden won due to fraudulent votes.

