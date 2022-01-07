Radiohead side project The Smile releases ‘You Will Never Work in Television Again’

Spotify has announced that its high-quality audio tier, Spotify HiFi, which it had said would launch in select markets in November, is delayed indefinitely. Responding to a thread on its Community website, where users voiced frustration and anger over the delay, the company said that it has no update on when the tier may become available. “We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you. We feel the same, and we’re excited to deliver a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future. But we don’t have timing details to share yet,” the post reads. “We will of course update...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO