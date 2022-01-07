ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Snow is here, and coming down heavy at times

Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs predicted, the snow began around midnight. And...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Snow
Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps On Tuesday, Snow Possible This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a dangerously cold start to the new year, a big warm-up is here. A warming trend began Monday evening into Tuesday. As of noon, the feels-like temperature in the Twin Cities was 15 degrees. Some areas to the southwest were in the 20s and low-30s. WARMER SUNRISE! Finally above ZERO this morning 👏👏👏 @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/C9Rlwgvrqt — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) January 11, 2022 It will get up to 32 degrees in the metro Tuesday, with the feels-like temperatures in the 20s. Parts of central, western and southwestern Minnesota will be in the mid-30s to low-40s. Again, feels-like temperatures...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Arctic blast brings freezing temps, wind chill warnings to Northeast

A blast of arctic weather has descended upon the Northeast and northern Mid-Atlantic states bringing cold temperatures not seen in years. The National Weather Service said the bitterly cold temperatures could last through Wednesday for "much of the eastern two-thirds of [the] country" as a high-pressure system slides of the East Coast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Return; Snow Chances Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a more mild day. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a high of 37 degrees. Check it out… temps in the double digits this morning. It's almost 30 degrees WARMER out there @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/03SFJIAHMY — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 12, 2022 Passing sprinkles or flurries possible for areas farther north during the day. There’s another chance for flurries or snow showers Thursday morning, a light dusting is possible. Snow is possible again Friday evening but overall temperatures starting trending down into the 20s for the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
kniakrls.com

Chances Increasing for Heavy Snow Friday

The chance for accumulating snow continues to increase, especially across western and central Iowa Friday through Friday night according to the National Weather Service. Hazardous travel is expected especially during the Friday evening commute. Initial forecasts indicate widespread totals of 2-4 inches, although the overall track of the storm could change in the next few days in terms of higher amounts approaching 6+ by Saturday morning.
IOWA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Several Inches Of Snow Possible This Coming Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More and more information is pointing to a significant snow event occurring this weekend. At this point, it looks like some area is going to get dumped over with several inches if not feet of snow possible. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos The track of heaviest snow may very well end up moving through parts of Western Pennsylvania. At this time it is too soon to have high confidence on the track though. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Other things that can change from now...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Arctic Air Loses Its Grip, Plus Chances For Snow Ahead

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We started out Tuesday morning with many areas in the 10s and 20s. Parts of western Maryland actually bottomed out in the single digits with below zero wind chills as the sun rose in the morning. The forecast high for Tuesday is around 28 degrees for the Baltimore area. It is potentially the coldest day that we have seen in nearly three years. The last time the official high temperature was in the 20s at BWI-Marshall was on Feb. 1, 2019. This arctic blast has certainly been a shock to the system, but the chill is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy