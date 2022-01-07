ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

New location of popular Peoria restaurant opens in Tazewell County

By Mike Kramer, Pekin Daily Times
The arrival of the new year heralded the opening of the first Childers Eatery in Tazewell County.

Childers’ new East Peoria location at 815 W. Camp St. opened Monday. According to operations manager Rose Mosley, the store didn't hold a grand opening event. Instead, she is relying on word of mouth to promote the new restaurant.

“I think most Peoria (area) residents know the high quality of food and service that they get at Childers,” said Mosley.

Mosley noted that supply chain issues presented some challenges in getting the restaurant opened, but staff was able to work around those problems in a timely manner. With shipping delayed for several weeks on the flattop grills used at all Childers locations, Mosley said that temporary grills were acquired.

“Buying an extra set of grills ... actually ended up saving us money rather than prolonging our opening,” she added. "So that was probably our biggest workaround. We can't open without flattop grills. So we either don't open for an extra four to six weeks and lose all that income, or we take the loss of spending a couple extra (thousand dollars) on these grills that we’ll end up replacing. It's still less than the income we would have lost from being closed.”

Childers' locations offer a full brunch experience, including a full bar featuring mimosas and Bloody Marys, and a menu that ranges from traditional scrambled eggs and bacon to such international fare as Israeli shakshuka and Mexican chilaquiles. The East Peoria location joins three Peoria Childers Eatery restaurants. Daily hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

