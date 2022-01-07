2-year-old accidentally shoots mom, 1-year-old in TX Walmart parking lot, police say
GRANBURY, Texas ( WJW ) — Police in Texas are investigating after a mother and a 1-year-old were injured in an accidental shooting involving a 2-year-old child.
The Granbury Police Department said on Facebook that officers responded Wednesday morning to a reported shooting at a local Walmart.
Based on statements from witnesses and evidence at the scene, police said it appears the 2-year-old and a 1-year-old were inside a car, while the children's 23-year-old mother and 26-year-old father were both standing outside of the vehicle.
According to police, the 2-year-old picked up a gun that was reportedly concealed between the seat and the center console, and the gun fired once.
Police said the bullet went through the 1-year-old’s leg, and through the mother’s arm and into her side.
The infant’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, though the mother’s injury was said to be potentially more serious.
