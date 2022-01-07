ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele’s ’30’ Reigns Again In Australia

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele’s 30 (Columbia/Sony) extends its reign over the Australian albums chart into a seventh week, while Elton John and Dua Lipa return to No. 1 on the national singles survey with “Cold Heart” (Universal/Warner). After dipping to No. 4 last week during the Christmas rush, Pnau’s...

Billboard

Adele Teases ‘Oh My God’ Video & Promises ‘There’s So Much Coming’ in 2022

"Rested and Re-Set!" the singer-songwriter declared in a social media post. Adele is feeling refreshed, recharged and ready to kick off the new year. The 33-year-old singer revealed on Thursday (Jan. 6) that fans can expect new things from her in the coming months, and shared a brief music video teaser for “Oh My God,” her second single from her 2021 album, 30.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Adele Shares Another ‘Oh My God’ Music Video Teaser: See the Photo

Adele‘s music video for “Oh My God” is on its way, and she has given fans another glimpse at the new visual for the single. After announcing the Jan. 12 premiere of her “Oh My God” video on social media earlier this week — along with a brief black-and-white clip — on Saturday (Jan. 8), Adele posted a second look at what’s to come.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Adele’s ’30’ Is the U.K.’s Biggest Album For 2021

A new Adele album is typically greeted with excitement and bumper sales. That was certainly the case in her homeland, where 30 (Columbia) logged multiple weeks at No. 1 and ended 2021 as the market’s biggest album. Following its Nov. 19 release, Adele’s fourth LP became the fastest-selling title...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Hot 100: Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ Lands 8th Week at #1

Adele is continuing to dominate the charts with ‘Easy On Me.’. In the first iteration of the Billboard Hot 100 post the influx of Christmas singles, the songbird’s comeback effort has rebounded #2-#1. It marks the eighth non-consecutive week the ’30’ anthem has reigned atop of the converted...
MUSIC
Dua Lipa
Adele
Calum Scott
Elton John
Billboard

Adele Maintains Her Reign at No. 1 on Billboard Artist 100, ‘Encanto’ Stars Shine

Adele maintains her rule on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Jan. 15), leading for a 19th total week as the top musical act in the U.S. The superstar singer-songwriter’s album 30 ranks at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 57,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data, after spending six weeks on top. Meanwhile, its lead single, “Easy on Me,” returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for an eighth total week on top and follow-up single “Oh My God” jumps 40-24.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Adele’s ’30’ Extends Run On Top of Billboard 200 to 6 Weeks

Adele is on a run that no one may be able to stop but The Weeknd and his forthcoming release. According to Billboard, Adele’s latest album, 30, has topped the Billboard 200 chart for its six consecutive weeks. In the past week, 30 has moved 99,000 equivalent album units....
CELEBRITIES
Q 96.1

Watch Travis Barker Infuse Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ With Rock Drums

Travis Barker and Adele might seem like artists who make music quite the opposite of each other. But their respective genres aren't diametrically opposed. After all, when the blink-182 drummer and Machine Gun Kelly compatriot laid down a very rock-'n'-roll drum groove to the superstar singer's recent smash hit, "Easy on Me," it really didn't sound that far-fetched.
MUSIC
UPI News

Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for 6th week

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Adele's 30 is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a sixth week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Michael Buble's Christmas, followed by Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) at No. 3, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Encanto’ Becomes First Soundtrack Album to Reach No. 1 in Two Years; ‘Bruno’ Song Hits Top 5

Adele’s reign atop the album chart is over, at least temporarily, as the music of Disney’s “Encanto” took over the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, becoming the first film or TV soundtrack to reach that peak in more than two years. The animated movie’s popularity after its debut on the Disney Plus streaming service was also felt on the Billboard Hot 100, as the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” soared 45 spots to No. 5. Adele could still claim one out of two chart-topping spots, as her song “Easy on Me” made its stand at No. 1...
ENTERTAINMENT
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC

