ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County Distributing Thousands Of At-Home COVID Test Kits

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YbCYs_0dfI8xqJ00
Photo: Getty Images

Palm Beach County has received several thousand at-home COVID test kits and will begin distributing them to Palm Beach County residents at several locations across the county.

The test kits will be available on a first come, first served basis and will be limited to two test kits per household, with proof of Palm Beach County residency.

The drive-thru distribution sites will be open Friday at 10 a.m. and until 2 p.m. or until the day's allotment of tests has run out.

All of the sites, except as noted, will reopen on Saturday.

Here are the sites:

Jupiter Community Park (Friday Only)

3377 Church Street, Jupiter

Dyer Park

7301 N. Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach

John Prince Park

2700 6th Avenue South, Lake Worth

Commons Park

1600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach

Glades Pioneer Park

866 State Road 715, Belle Glade

West Delray Regional Park

10875 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

City of Boca Raton Administration Complex

6500 Congress Ave., Boca Raton

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
City
Haverhill, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Jupiter, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Home#Pioneer Park#Royal Palm Beach Glades
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy