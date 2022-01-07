Palm Beach County Distributing Thousands Of At-Home COVID Test Kits
Palm Beach County has received several thousand at-home COVID test kits and will begin distributing them to Palm Beach County residents at several locations across the county.
The test kits will be available on a first come, first served basis and will be limited to two test kits per household, with proof of Palm Beach County residency.
The drive-thru distribution sites will be open Friday at 10 a.m. and until 2 p.m. or until the day's allotment of tests has run out.
All of the sites, except as noted, will reopen on Saturday.
Here are the sites:
Jupiter Community Park (Friday Only)
3377 Church Street, Jupiter
Dyer Park
7301 N. Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach
John Prince Park
2700 6th Avenue South, Lake Worth
Commons Park
1600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach
Glades Pioneer Park
866 State Road 715, Belle Glade
West Delray Regional Park
10875 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach
City of Boca Raton Administration Complex
6500 Congress Ave., Boca Raton
