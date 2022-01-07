Palm Beach County Distributing Thousands Of At-Home COVID Test Kits

Photo: Getty Images

Palm Beach County has received several thousand at-home COVID test kits and will begin distributing them to Palm Beach County residents at several locations across the county.

The test kits will be available on a first come, first served basis and will be limited to two test kits per household, with proof of Palm Beach County residency.

The drive-thru distribution sites will be open Friday at 10 a.m. and until 2 p.m. or until the day's allotment of tests has run out.

All of the sites, except as noted, will reopen on Saturday.

Here are the sites:

Jupiter Community Park (Friday Only)

3377 Church Street, Jupiter

Dyer Park

7301 N. Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach

John Prince Park

2700 6th Avenue South, Lake Worth

Commons Park

1600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach

Glades Pioneer Park

866 State Road 715, Belle Glade

West Delray Regional Park

10875 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

City of Boca Raton Administration Complex

6500 Congress Ave., Boca Raton