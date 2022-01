Liverpool were given a brief scare as they were made to come from behind to beat Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday. The visitors took a shock lead at Anfield when Daniel Udoh turned in Nathanael Ogbeta’s dangerous cross at the front post, right in front of the travelling fans. But an equaliser from 17-year-old Kaide Gordon and a Fabinho penalty shortly before half-time saw the Premier League side go into the break ahead. Elijah Dixon-Bonner was denied from close range by Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi as the League One side remained in the...

