The Minnesota Department of Health reported Thursday that Mower County has recorded its 57th and 58th COVID-19 related deaths, one in an individual 65-69 years of age, the other in an individual 70-74 years of age. They added that the county also recorded 8,021 confirmed and 286 probable COVID-19 cases Thursday for a cumulative total of 8,307, a rise of 55 from Wednesday. Pam Kellogg, Division Manager with Mower County Health and Human Services reported that there are approximately 450 active cases in the county, but she added that the actual number could be much higher due to home testing and cases not being reported to the Department of Health. Kellogg also noted that the omicron variant of the virus is now the dominant strain in the county.

MOWER COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO