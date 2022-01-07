ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Jon Bernthal was desperate to star in King Richard

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Bernthal "fought" for a part in 'King Richard'. The 45-year-old star features in the movie – which centres on the life of Richard Williams (Will Smith) and how he guided daughters Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) to tennis stardom – as coach Rick Macci and explained how he...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
kcrw.com

Reinaldo Marcus Green: ‘King Richard’

This week on The Treatment, Elvis welcomes director Reinaldo Marcus Green, whose latest film is “King Richard,” which takes a closer look at Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Venus and Serena. Green’s other films include “Monsters and Men” and “Joe Bell.” Green tells The Treatment about the personal connection he felt to the story, growing up with an eye on playing major league baseball. He says it was important that the film show the pride the Williams family felt in their home in Compton, California. And Green says he believes Richard Williams was ahead of his time in his approach to not pushing his daughters to the edge of burning out.
COMPTON, CA
Stamford Advocate

‘King Richard’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ Among Top Contenders for 2022 WGA Awards

Voting has only just begun for select nominees at the 2022 WGA Awards. Drama series, comedy series and new series votes will be taken until Jan. 5, while voting doesn’t even open for original and adapted screenplays until Jan. 12 (with a deadline of Jan. 26). Nominations for the television categories, as well as new media, news, radio/audio and promotional writing awards will be announced on Jan. 13, with screenplay nominations announced Jan. 27. Final voting for all takes place between Feb. 2 and Feb. 16, with the winners being announced at the 74th annual ceremony on March 20.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Will Smith wins the Golden Globe for his role in Serena Williams’ father’s biopic ‘King Richard’

After the positive reviews for the film upon release, Will Smith adds another feather to his hat as he wins his first-ever Golden Globe award. The actor won the prestigious Golden Globe award in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama category for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the biopic ‘King Richard‘ based on the life of the father of Venus and Serena Williams.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saniyya Sidney
Person
Jon Bernthal
KTVB

Will Smith Never Thought He'd Make Anything Better Than 'The Pursuit of Happyness' Until 'King Richard'

Will Smith is reflecting on one of the most "beautiful experiences" of his career. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Smith and his King Richard co-stars, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn about why the biographical sports drama has been so impactful. The cast is being honored by the Palm Springs International Film Awards with the Ensemble Performance award.
MOVIES
/Film

King Richard Is Now Available On Premium VOD And Comes To Blu-Ray In February

"King Richard" tells the true story of two sports legends, Venus and Serena Williams, and the man that raised them. Smith plays their father, Richard Williams, who prides himself on having written a 78-page plan for their tennis career before they were even born. It's a plan that paid off in spades as both sisters have won the Grand Slam title numerous times.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanity Fair

The Images of King Richard: Capturing an Iconic American Family

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green and Oscar-winning director of photography Robert Elswit take us through the essential shots of their Williams-family biopic. Reinaldo Marcus Green envisioned King Richard as a great American story. So who better to help him capture that essence than Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Elswit, the man behind the iconic images of everything from Good Night, and Good Luck to There Will Be Blood to Nightcrawler?
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanity Fair

King Richard Composer Kris Bowers Has Something to Say

Around the time that Richard Williams and Oracene Price uprooted their daughters Serena and Venus from Compton to Florida in hopes of creating tennis phenoms, Kris Bowers’s parents were also in Los Angeles, setting their toddler son on a path toward greatness. Bowers has now composed the score for King Richard, the Warner Bros. movie chronicling the Williams sisters’ early years that mirror so much of his own. “Watching Richard and Oracene do that for their kids, I could connect so much to that part of the story,” he says. “Whenever you see any successful person, but especially a person of color, I think about what those parents must have done to navigate through to make sure that their kids achieved in that way.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfrxfm.com

Will Smith Wins Best Actor for “King Richard”

After five nominations Will Smith won his first Best Actor Golden Globe for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard. Will beat out some worthy contenders including Mahershala Ali in Swan Song, Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog, and Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DJ Jazzy Jeff Celebrates Will Smith's Golden Globe Win For 'King Richard'

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff became pop culture icons with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the beloved ’90s sitcom that ran for six seasons between 1990 and 1996. But before their foray into acting, the Philly duo had performed as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, responsible for songs such as the Grammy Award-winning “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and the bone fide Hip Hop classic “Summertime.”
CELEBRITIES
beyondthemic.com

Actress Layla Crawford from “King Richard”

We’re joined on the Starline by an award winning actor and assistant director. You’ve seen her in True Blood and NCIS: LA. Her latest project is the film “King Richard”. We welcome Layla Crawford. Layla, let’s go Beyond the Mic dancing since you were 4, acting...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Celebrities
filminquiry.com

Giveaway: ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A KING RICHARD DIGITAL MOVIE

Based on a true story. Richard Williams, father of legendary tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, shows family and perseverance can achieve the impossible and impact the world. Five winners will receive a KING RICHARD Digital Movie (Value: $24.99) Winners will receive an email with a code and instructions on...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy