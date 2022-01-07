Jon Bernthal was desperate to star in King Richard

Around the time that Richard Williams and Oracene Price uprooted their daughters Serena and Venus from Compton to Florida in hopes of creating tennis phenoms, Kris Bowers’s parents were also in Los Angeles, setting their toddler son on a path toward greatness. Bowers has now composed the score for King Richard, the Warner Bros. movie chronicling the Williams sisters’ early years that mirror so much of his own. “Watching Richard and Oracene do that for their kids, I could connect so much to that part of the story,” he says. “Whenever you see any successful person, but especially a person of color, I think about what those parents must have done to navigate through to make sure that their kids achieved in that way.”

