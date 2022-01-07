Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
BBC

Bolton mum fatally drugged daughters over care fears

A mother who fatally drugged her two daughters before killing herself feared they would be put into care if she left them behind, an inquest heard. Tiffany Stevens, 27, gave lethal substances to 18-month-old Darcey Stevens and three-year-old Casey-Lea Taylor at their home in 2019. Bolton Coroner's Court heard she...
Mason City, IA
Mason City, IA
BBC

Beaconsfield: Man has chunk of nose bitten off at service station

A "chunk" of a man's nose has been bitten off in an attack at a service station. The 20-year-old was outside the entrance to Beaconsfield Services on the M40 when the incident happened at about 04:30 GMT on 19 December. A man, aged 20, from Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, has been arrested...
Daily Voice

IDs, Ages Released For 17 Killed In NYC Apartment Fire

The final list of names of those who perished in a massive fire in a New York City apartment building that claimed the lives of 17 people, has been released.The names of the last three victims were released by the NYPD Wednesday, Jan. 12. The youngest was 2 years old.The victims ranged in age from …
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Two juveniles arrested in 2021 shooting of man killed during Facebook Marketplace sale

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the March 2021 killing of a man whose family said he was fatally shot during a Facebook Marketplace exchange, according to police.  Indianapolis detectives Wednesday arrested two juveniles in the slaying of 30-year-old Dusty Lawrence that occurred on March 28 on the far east side. Police in their announcement of the arrest said the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force assisted in the case.   ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

