Please Enable JavaScript

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the March 2021 killing of a man whose family said he was fatally shot during a Facebook Marketplace exchange, according to police. Indianapolis detectives Wednesday arrested two juveniles in the slaying of 30-year-old Dusty Lawrence that occurred on March 28 on the far east side. Police in their announcement of the arrest said the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force assisted in the case. ...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 MINUTES AGO