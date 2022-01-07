Please Enable JavaScript

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
On Monday, I received a rather curious notification on Facebook. A friend alerted me that when she tried to share a recent article of mine, the social media site automatically blurred the accompanying image, replacing it with the ominous declaration that the link contained "false information checked by independent fact-checkers."
A mother who fatally drugged her two daughters before killing herself feared they would be put into care if she left them behind, an inquest heard. Tiffany Stevens, 27, gave lethal substances to 18-month-old Darcey Stevens and three-year-old Casey-Lea Taylor at their home in 2019. Bolton Coroner's Court heard she...
16 and Pregnant alum Whitney Purvis has been arrested on felony charges for allegedly making shocking threats. The former teen mom — who appeared on season 1 of 16 and Pregnant — was arrested and booked at a Barstow County, Georgia jail on October 14, 2021, for an incident that was said to have occurred on September 27, 2021, according to reports made by The Sun.
You can run but you can't hide, at least not from Google. Google Street View (from Google Maps) helped to catch an Italian mafia boss called Gioacchino Gammino that was on the run for 20 years, reported The Guardian. Gammino was convicted of murder and was among Italy’s most wanted criminals.
The feds say that far-right “Boogaloo” militia types killed federal officer David Patrick Underwood, while trying to pose as Antifa. Underwood’s sister says Facebook gave them the tools to do it, and is suing the company. There have always been incredibly fishy circumstances around the May 29,...
A "chunk" of a man's nose has been bitten off in an attack at a service station. The 20-year-old was outside the entrance to Beaconsfield Services on the M40 when the incident happened at about 04:30 GMT on 19 December. A man, aged 20, from Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, has been arrested...
The final list of names of those who perished in a massive fire in a New York City apartment building that claimed the lives of 17 people, has been released.The names of the last three victims were released by the NYPD Wednesday, Jan. 12. The youngest was 2 years old.The victims ranged in age from …
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the March 2021 killing of a man whose family said he was fatally shot during a Facebook Marketplace exchange, according to police.
Indianapolis detectives Wednesday arrested two juveniles in the slaying of 30-year-old Dusty Lawrence that occurred on March 28 on the far east side. Police in their announcement of the arrest said the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force assisted in the case.
