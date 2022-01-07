ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Peter Sagan displays new TotalEnergies kit

By Cyclingnews
 5 days ago
Peter Sagan’s new colours for 2022 have been formally unveiled as Team TotalEnergies presented their...

Cyclingnews

Tadej Pogacar to target Tour de France and Vuelta a España in 2022

Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar has confirmed that he will race both the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España this year. The UAE Team Emirates leader has never embarked on two Grand Tours in a single season before but will make the step this year after making a career debut at the Tour of Flanders this spring.
Peter Sagan
Ackermann: My comfort zone was too good at Bora-Hansgrohe

Missing out on Tour de France selection last season was a symptom rather than a cause. By then, Pascal Ackermann was already inching towards the exit at Bora-Hansgrohe, and in early August it was duly confirmed that he had signed for UAE Team Emirates for the 2022 season. At first...
Honsinger leads 38-rider US team for Cyclo-cross Worlds

National champion Clara Honsinger is leading the biggest field of riders that USA Cycling has ever sent to the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships for the event in Fayetteville, Arkansas along with Pan American champion Raylyn Nuss. The elite men's team is led by Eric Brunner, who is also the elite men's Pan American champion.
Pinot excited to be back as part of three-pronged bid at Tour de France podium

Fresh from his training camp in Gran Canaria, Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) is raring to start his 2022 campaign after putting behind his “worst season ever.” Unlike previous seasons, Pinot will not be the sole leader as David Gaudu and new signing Michael Storer will also be leading the charge for a podium place, and the rider from Franche-Comté is content with this set-up.
Roglic and Vingegaard share Tour de France leadership as Dumoulin and Foss head to Giro d’Italia

Jumbo-Visma have confirmed that Tom Dumoulin will race the Giro d’Italia this year and that the Dutchman will share leadership alongside Tobias Foss. The Dutch team also announced during Tuesday’s 2022 team presentation in Spain that Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard will be given joint captaincy for the Tour de France in July. The team has not decided on their GC leadership plans for the Vuelta a Espana but Wout van Aert will target the Tour de France Green jersey for the first time in his career.
Simon Clarke signs one-year deal at Israel-Premier Tech

As reported by Cyclingnews at the weekend, Simon Clarke has signed a one-year deal with Israel-Premier Tech, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Australian had been on the lookout for a squad after Qhubeka NextHash folded at the end of 2021 and now he has linked up with Chris Froome, Michael Woods and Jakob Fuglsang for the coming year.
The Independent

11 best cycling overshoes: Warm and waterproof covers for cosy feet

If you’ve never tried overshoes on a damp and chilly bike ride, you’re in for a treat. Getting cold and wet feet can take all the fun out of a Sunday spin in bad weather, but modern fabrics and coatings do a great job of keeping out the wind and rain. With overshoes to protect them, you can even wear your white cycling shoes throughout the winter. As well as keeping your toes toasty, they will help to protect your expensive footwear from muck, salt and grime thrown up from the road. We’ve tried out an amazing selection – from...
Dylan Groenewegen to fight for Tour de France sprints with BikeExchange-Jayco

Dylan Groenewegen has been assured he will ride the Tour de France and fight for sprint victories after his move from Jumbo-Visma to Team BikeExchange-Jayco. The Dutchman won four stages at the Tour de France between 2017 and 2019 but was left out of the 2020 Jumbo-Visma Tour squad as they targeted overall victory and Wout van Aert’s versatility offered them another sprint option.
Leo Hayter released from DSM development team to join Hagens Berman Axeon

Leo Hayter has been released by the DSM development team and has agreed to join Hagens Berman Axeon for 2022. The 21-year-old British rider, who won the U23 version of Liège-Bastogne-Liège last year had a contract with DSM for this season but according to the Dutch team Hayter wanted to move into the WorldTour before 2023, a move which the team flatly refused.
Five space-saving tips for indoor cycling setups

With a big house and plenty of space, setting up an indoor cycling space is simple: just pick a room and begin building your pain cave. But for those of us that don’t have that luxury (and extra square footage), we’re often forced to squeeze our training space next to the coffee table, under the desk, or somewhere in the bedroom. I’ve even heard of riders setting up their trainers in the kitchen or in the bathroom to save space.
Marc Soler: Things are clear at UAE, I'm working for Pogacar

Marc Soler cut an increasingly frustrated figure during the last few seasons of his seven-year stint at Movistar, clashing with management as leadership issues best the Spanish squad. At UAE Team Emirates, he will have even less room to chase his own ambitions, but at least he’ll have clarity.
