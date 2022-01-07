Peter Sagan displays new TotalEnergies kit

If you’ve never tried overshoes on a damp and chilly bike ride, you’re in for a treat. Getting cold and wet feet can take all the fun out of a Sunday spin in bad weather, but modern fabrics and coatings do a great job of keeping out the wind and rain. With overshoes to protect them, you can even wear your white cycling shoes throughout the winter. As well as keeping your toes toasty, they will help to protect your expensive footwear from muck, salt and grime thrown up from the road. We’ve tried out an amazing selection – from...

