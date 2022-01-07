ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Dakar 2022, Stage 6: Terranova wins, drama for Loeb

By Rachit Thukral
Motorsport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lead changed hands several times during the 348km special near Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, with Audi’s Carlos Sainz, Overdrive Toyota driver Yazeed Al Rajhi, and Al-Attiyah all enjoying stints at the front. But ultimately it was Prodrive’s third driver Terranova who ended the day quickest of...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

Dakar 2022, Stage 9: De Villiers leads Toyota 1-2-3, Loeb fifth

With the Audis of Mattias Ekstrom and Stephane Peterhansel forced to open the road following their 1-2 finish on Monday, the three Toyotas duked it out for victory in the 287km test near Wadi Ad Dawasir. Stage 5 winner Lategan held the early advantage in his Hilux T1+ car, but...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton Bounces Back from Devastating F1 Title Loss to Max Verstappen, securing Prestigious PETA Award

The 2021 saw the 7 times world champion Lewis Hamilton having one of his most disappointing campaigns in his career as he lost out on the chance became 8-time F1 world champion. After his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen overtook him in the last lap of season finisher in Abu Dhabi thanks controversial unlapping decision by race director Michael Masi.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Schumacher has "great expectations" for 2022 Haas F1 car

Ferrari Driver Academy member and 2020 Formula 2 champion, Schumacher graduated to F1 last year with the backmarker Haas team. Haas opted against developing its car for 2021 so it could focus all its resources on the new technical regulations for 2022, resigning it to the back of the grid and a season without points.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull chief criticises Lewis Hamilton for ‘media-loving life’

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has accused Lewis Hamilton of leading a “media-loving life” when describing what’s different between the seven-time champion and Max Verstappen.The two rivals have different personalities and approaches to the media. But of late Hamilton hasn’t been appearing publicly and has hardly been seen since Verstappen denied him a record eighth world title. The pair headed into the final race of the season on equal points and the Dutchman overtook the Mercedes star in the last lap.“There is the seven-time world champion who leads a rather media-loving life,” Marko told ServusTV. Hamilton was pictured at...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nani Roma
Motorsport.com

Ex-F1 driver Bourdais to contest full WEC campaign for first time

The four-time Champ Car champion and former Peugeot LMP1 factory racer is the second driver to be confirmed by the new Silverstone-based LMP2 squad after the announcement of Audi factory driver Nico Muller last month when Vector went public on its plans for this season. A third, silver-rated driver for...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Jack Brabham was a racer ahead of his time: commercially savvy; brusque bordering on ruthless in his on-track manners; and as adept at stripping down an engine as he was at flinging a broad variety of cars around the circuits of the day. Brabham knew what he wanted from a racing car and how to get it – little wonder that he should become the first driver to win the world championship in a car bearing his own name.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motorsport.com

Wilson, Legge, Ferriol confirmed for IMSA endurance races

Cusick Motorsports is partnering with Hardpoint to compete in the four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Wilson, Ferriol and Legge, while Boulle will be the fourth driver for the Rolex 24. The car will run with GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky as Cusick’s primary partner...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Brabham returns to Andretti Indy Lights team for 2022

Brabham, 27, finished fourth in the 2014 Lights championship with a win and several top-five finishes, but couldn’t find a ride in IndyCar for 2015. He remained in Lights for three races, but the Andretti team was initially struggling with the new Dallara IL15 and he departed. The American...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dakar#Drama#Prodrive#Argentine#Dtm#Swedish#Roma
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen controversies evened out in Abu Dhabi, Nico Rosberg claims

The controversy between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix evened itself out over the course of the race, according to former world champion Nico Rosberg. Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth championship when a series of incidents, combined with some questionable decisions from race director Michael Masi, led to Verstappen overtaking him on the final lap of the season.But Rosberg, a former teammate of Hamilton, has said the Mercedes driver benefitted from a favourable decision earlier in the race when he cut the corner, following a wheel-to-wheel battle with Verstappen. “It was good what...
MOTORSPORTS
AutoExpress

Dakar Rally 2022: Audi's RS Q e-tron electric challenger

First run in 1979, the Dakar Rally is not as old as some storied motorsport events, such as the Monaco Grand Prix, Indy 500 or Le Mans. Nonetheless, it has witnessed big changes – not least shifts in location, from West Africa for much of its history, to South America between 2009 and 2019, and now to the Saudi Arabian desert, where the 2022 edition begins in early January.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Autosport Online

Loeb escapes penalty for lost spare wheel in Dakar Stage 8

Prodrive/Bahrain driver Loeb managed to cut the gap to outright leader Nasser Al-Attiyah to 38 minutes with a fine run to third place in the 395km test between Al Dawadimi and Wadi Ad Dawasir. However, the results were up in the air until 20.45 local time as the FIA stewards...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Jake Boxall-Legge Autosport’s Technical Editor. Having studied Automotive Engineering with Motorsport at the University of Hertfordshire, West Country-born Jake's original ambition was to design racing cars. During a year between studies in which he accidentally rekindled a love of writing, he took up a Master's in Motorsport Engineering at Oxford Brookes. Halfway through his master's year, he was offered a place on the Autosport Academy, conducting occasional freelance duties before becoming the press officer for Formula 2 and GP3 in 2018. Autosport offered him a return to the fold later that year to serve as its Technical Editor. His voice appears on a number of videos and podcasts, and can often be found writing about terrible Formula 1 cars in excruciating detail. In his spare time, Jake enjoys baking and blames his failure to make it past the Great British Bake-Off interviews on his tenuous grasp on choux pastry. His dream is to open a brunch cafe - and his willingness to make outrageous puns in inappropriate situations has earned him the contempt of his colleagues.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How leader Gasly blossomed in "best season so far" in F1 2021

Gasly was one of the standout performers in F1 2021, taking a podium in Baku alongside several top six finishes. It propelled Gasly up to ninth in the drivers' championship with 110 points, just five points behind McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and well ahead of rookie teammate Yuki Tsunoda (32). The...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ex-F1 driver Gutierrez joins Inter Europol for 2022 WEC campaign

Gutierrez, who raced for Sauber in 2013-14 and Haas in 2016, will drive Inter Europol's LMP2 Oreca 07-Gibson alongside team regulars Alex Brundle and Kuba Smiechowski in the six-round WEC. The Mexican is returning to active competition for the first time since 2017 after four seasons focussing on his roles...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

RLL reveals rookie Lundgaard’s PeopleReady Indy 500 livery

PeopleReady, which first joined the team in 2020, has also expanded its partnership to include primary sponsorship of Lundgaard’s #30 RLL-Honda in March’s XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway and the season finale, the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. PeopleReady’s first experience with...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Al-Attiyah “really lucky” to finish Dakar stage after mechanical scare

The three-time Dakar winner lost almost eight minutes to nearest rival Sebastian Loeb in the overall classification by the end of the 395km Stage 8 between Dawadimi and Wadi Ad Dawasir, having completed the majority of the stage with only front-wheel drive with his Toyota while he also suffered a puncture early into the test.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Dakar 2022, Stage 8: Sunderland retakes lead with victory

Sunderland, who led almost all of the first week of the Saudi Arabian event, had lost the advantage as the rally resumed after rest day on Sunday, as he lost almost 26 minutes to the leaders on what he described as a "casino" stage in terms of navigation. However, the...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy