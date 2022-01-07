ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Benchmark Remains Bullish On This E-Commerce Giant

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGPTN_0dfI49o400
  • Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang lowered the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to $235 from $245 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The price target implies an upside of 94% to January 5, 2022, closing price of $121.16.
  • Jiang has cut her fiscal Q3 revenue estimates on government data and local channel checks that suggest December may have seen further softness in consumer demand.
  • Macro headwinds and rising COVID resurgences in China could have put incremental pressure on Alibaba's GMV growth compared with its peers given its higher exposure to consumer discretionary categories, Jiang tells investors.
  • Alibaba is an online and mobile commerce company. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 3.85% at $131.50 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Applied Materials Inc?

Applied Materials Inc's (NASDAQ:AMAT) short percent of float has fallen 12.69% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.35 million shares sold short, which is 1.17% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Juniper Networks

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Mobile Commerce#Alibaba Group Holding Ltd#Covid#Gmv
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.77% higher to $2,794.72 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $224.61 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Benzinga

(LRCX) - Analyzing Lam Research Corporation's Short Interest

Lam Research Corporation's (NASDAQ:LRCX) short percent of float has fallen 3.4% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.99 million shares sold short, which is 1.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Alibaba And Other Tech Stocks Are Shooting Up In Hong Kong Today

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies surged in Hong Kong on Wednesday, leading the benchmark Hang Seng Index notably higher. What’s Moving: Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), traded higher in a range of 3% to 9%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Security Solutions Provider

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to $21 from $30. The analyst says the Air Force leadership's recent call for new programs to purchase loyal wingman tactical drones alongside major parts of its fleet looks like a long-term positive for Kratos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

As Equity Market Risks Mount, Institutional Traders Look to Options Blocks

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Block trades allow institutions with large-scale equity exposure a chance to efficiently lay off risk. Nearly 75,000 E-mini S&P 500 options block contracts were traded daily in Q4 at CME...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Take-Two Interactive Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Turkish E-Commerce Platform Hepsiburada Partners With Intel To Help SMEs Go Digital

Turkish e-commerce platform D- Market Elektronik (NASDAQ: HEPS) (Hepsiburada) has partnered with Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to launch DigitalSME, a program to provide support to small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey. DigitalSME will enable businesses to develop their e-commerce technology infrastructure, accelerate their digital transformation, and strengthen their businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Visa

Within the last quarter, Visa (NYSE:V) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $258.29 versus the current price of Visa at $214.45, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Visa...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Needham raised the price target for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) from $63 to $96. Impinj shares fell 1.4% to $85.22 in pre-market trading. Barclays lowered Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) price target from $252 to $247. Alibaba shares rose 3% to $136.16 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler lifted the price target...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
97K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy