Robert Durst, the millionaire real estate heir and convicted murderer whose case was detailed in the shocking HBO documentary The Jinx, died a prisoner today at the San Joaquin General Hospital in Stockton, California, after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 78. His death was announced by his lawyer Chip Lewis, who said in a press statement today, “We understand that his death was due to natural causes associated with the litany of medical issues we had repeatedly reported to the court over the last couple of years.” Durst, who was serving a life sentence for the murder in 2000 of his friend and...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO