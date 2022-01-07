ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09RZzD_0dfI42cz00

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Asana

  • The Trade: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) President, CEO and Chair Dustin Moskovitz acquired a total of 750000 shares at an average price of $63.83. To acquire these shares, it cost $47,869,247.51.
  • What’s Happening: DA Davidson recently initiated coverage on Asana with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $65.
  • What Asana Does: Asana Inc is a software company. The company provides a platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives.

Warby Parker

  • The Trade: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) 10% owner Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired a total of 407615 shares at an average price of $43.14. To acquire these shares, it cost $17,586,012.26..
  • What’s Happening: Warby Parker, during November, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • What Warby Parker Does: Warby Parker Inc is engaged in designing and development of designer prescription glasses and contacts to eye exams and vision tests.

Stitch Fix

  • The Trade: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) 10% owner Chan Kenneth Hsiangtze bought a total of 77717 shares at an average price of $18.46. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,434,414.90.
  • What’s Happening: Stitch Fix announced a $150 million share repurchase program.
  • What Stitch Fix Does: Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style service for men and women. The company engages in delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Electric Vehicle Stocks For 2022

Electric vehicle stocks have been heating up in recent years — both in investor sentiment and stock price. As a globe, it seems we are headed to almost all-electric vehicles sooner rather than later, with some government bodies having stepped in to encourage the transition to EVs by providing specific subsidies. If you’re an investor who believes in the growth of the EV sector, here’s a short list of five EV stocks to watch in 2022.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In SVB Finl Gr 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.66% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In SIVB: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 21.04 shares of SVB Finl Gr at the time with $1,000. This investment in SIVB would have produced an average annual return of 19.79%. Currently, SVB Finl Gr has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Moskovitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Software Company#Asan#Chair Dustin Moskovitz#Asana Inc#Warby Parker Inc#Wrby#Sfix#Stitch Fix Inc
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 11, 2022

Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 15.78% at $0.52. BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 15.76% at $0.44. Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 14.96% at $1.23. Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 12.98% at $1.02. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 9.34% at $7.49. ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For January 12, 2022

• Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion. • Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion. • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Allegheny Technologies Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Allegheny Technologies. The company has an average price target of $21.25 with a high of $23.00 and a low of $18.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

As Equity Market Risks Mount, Institutional Traders Look to Options Blocks

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Block trades allow institutions with large-scale equity exposure a chance to efficiently lay off risk. Nearly 75,000 E-mini S&P 500 options block contracts were traded daily in Q4 at CME...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Solo Brands

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Solo Brands. The company has an average price target of $27.0 with a high of $33.00 and a low of $20.00.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares increased by 2.9% to $2.88 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $18.0 million. Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares increased by 2.28% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million. Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Security Solutions Provider

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to $21 from $30. The analyst says the Air Force leadership's recent call for new programs to purchase loyal wingman tactical drones alongside major parts of its fleet looks like a long-term positive for Kratos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
97K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy