UGA economists offer Augusta area forecast

By Tim Bryant
 5 days ago
ben ayers The Georgia Economic Outlook series provides a timely look at the nation’s economic trajectory and the trends shaping Georgia’s fiscal outlook for the upcoming year. Terry College of Business Dean Ben Ayers delivers his remarks at the Georgia Aquarium on Monday, December 13, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Brian Powers/Brian Powers/Terry College of Bu)

Economists from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business are in Augusta today, offering their annual economic forecast for the Augusta area in a noon-hour luncheon at the Augusta Marriott.

From the UGA master calendar…

The 2022 Georgia Economic Outlook brings the expertise of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business to attendees across the state, offering specific and reliable insights into next year’s economy. The annual series provides a timely look at the nation’s economic trajectory, the trends shaping our state’s fiscal outlook, and what to expect in your local area from forecasts based on data and analysis from the Selig Center for Economic Growth.

Friday, January 7 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm

Augusta Marriott

