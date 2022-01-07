UGA economists offer Augusta area forecast
Economists from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business are in Augusta today, offering their annual economic forecast for the Augusta area in a noon-hour luncheon at the Augusta Marriott.
From the UGA master calendar…
The 2022 Georgia Economic Outlook brings the expertise of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business to attendees across the state, offering specific and reliable insights into next year’s economy. The annual series provides a timely look at the nation’s economic trajectory, the trends shaping our state’s fiscal outlook, and what to expect in your local area from forecasts based on data and analysis from the Selig Center for Economic Growth.
Friday, January 7 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm
Augusta Marriott
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0