Euro zone businesses pare back price expectations for first time in over a year

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone entrepreneurs pared back their expectations for price rises for the first time in more than a year last month, data showed on Friday, in what could be...

China’s December Consumer and Factory-gate Inflation Ease

Investing.com – China’s consumer and factory-gate inflation grew slower in December as the government intervened to retain materials prices. Data released earlier in the day showed that the consumer price index (CPI) grew 1.5% year-on-year , down, lower than the 1.8% growth predicted in forecasts prepared by Investing.com and November’s 2.3% growth. It contracted 0.3% year-on-year in 2021, down from the 0.2% growth in forecasts prepared by Investing.com and the previous month’s 0.4% growth.
Consumer prices climb 7% in the past year, highest jump since 1982

The latest government data on inflation indicates consumer prices are continuing their rapid rise as pandemic-battered supply chains struggle to keep up with rebounding consumer demand. The consumer price index -- a measure of the prices Americans pay for a market basket of everyday goods and services -- jumped 7%...
Footwear Prices Increased 6% in December as Inflation Hit 40-Year High

Consumer prices are surging at the highest inflation rate in almost 40 years. Consumer prices rose by 7% in December compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from the 6.8% growth in November and represented the highest inflation rate since the 12-month period ending in June 1982. It also marked the third consecutive month of inflation over 6%. The index for all items, except for food and energy, grew 5.5% in December compared to last year, marking the largest 12-month change since the period ending February 1991. The energy index rose...
Euro-Zone Inflation Hits Record 5% in December

Euro-zone consumer prices rose a record 5% in the 12 months through December, raising questions about the European Central Bank’s stance that inflation is transitory. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve last month adopted a more hawkish monetary stance, indicating three interest-rate hikes may be coming next year. But the ECB said in December that it still didn't see a need to lift rates next year.
Euro zone retail sales growth surges past expectations in Nov

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales surged past all expectations in November, driven by in-store non-food purchases, data from Eurostat showed on Friday, indicating that consumer demand remained healthy even as fresh pandemic-related restrictions were implemented. Retail sales, a proxy for consumer demand, in the 19 countries sharing the...
Euro zone producer prices rise in November more than expected

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone producer prices rose in November more than expected, but on a monthly basis their increase slowed significantly from October, Eurostat's estimates released on Thursday showed. The European Union's statistics office said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 1.8% month-on-month...
Euro zone business lending picked up in Nov

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lending to euro zone companies accelerated for the third straight month in November, reversing in part a steady decline in the early part of the year, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday. Lending to euro zone businesses expanded by 2.9% last month, a pick-up from 2.5%...
Grocery Prices Are Up 6.5% Year Over Year

U.S. consumer prices rose 7% over year-ago levels in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Jan. 12, in the biggest year-over-year jump since June 1982. That beat November's eyebrow-raising 6.8% increase and October's 6.2% spike. Prices for food at home (grocery prices) rose 6.5% over the course of 2021—that's...
These 6 items are expected to surge in price this year

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. As inflation, supply chain issues and labor shortages continue into 2022, 'Eat This, Not That!' says we can expect these six grocery items to increase in price.
Austrian central bank raises 2022 inflation forecast

BERLIN (Reuters) - Austria's central bank (OeNB) said on Wednesday it expects inflation in the country to rise in 2022 thanks to high energy prices and supply bottlenecks and only start dropping in 2023-2024. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with data from other European Union countries (HICP), look...
U.S. consumers' inflation expectations unchanged in December, survey shows

(Reuters) -Short-term inflation expectations held steady in December after rising steadily for more than a year and consumers became more optimistic about their job prospects, according to a survey released by the New York Federal Reserve on Monday. Median expectations for what inflation will be in one year were unchanged...
EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
Ministers will ‘look closely at all the options’ on household finances

Boris Johnson’s Government “recognises the pressure” that people are facing on their household finances including on their energy bills and will “continue to look closely at all the options that exist”, a Treasury minister has said.Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke told MPs that at the autumn Budget the Government “put in place a host of measures to help families with the cost of living”.His comments came as the Commons heard Labour would tax North Sea oil and gas companies to help reduce VAT on UK energy bills.Setting out Labour’s plans for a VAT cut to household energy bills during the...
Third of people living in fear of energy bills they can’t afford

A third of UK adults expect their energy bills to increase and become unaffordable this year, a survey has revealed, putting pressure on the prime minister to protect the public from the energy crisis.Mr Johnson, alongside chancellor Rishi Sunak and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, will be reviewing ways to reduce the impact of rising energy costs, which could see bills increase by 50 per cent to almost £2,000 from April.A YouGov survey of 1,774 adults conducted on 6th and 7th January showed that 86 per cent expected their gas and electricity bills to increase in the year ahead. This rose...
