These are the handbags you need for 2022

By Chandler Tregaskes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're suffering from the January blues, there's nothing better than a shiny new handbag to turn that frown upside down. Investing in...

Comments / 24

diane vaughan
5d ago

If I am going to advertise someone's business then they will have to pay me for that service.

Ouiser
4d ago

You will not get a chance to purchase one. As soon as they are on stores there will be "smash and grabs" by the boys in the hood. Maybe you can find one on the black market on the internet.

Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
CNET

Holiday handbag deal: Save up to 70% off Coach Outlet today

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Ready to add newly discounted purses to your collection? Coach Outlet has a huge deal happening right now where you can get up to 70% off, plus an extra 15% off sitewide. Considering how much Coach Outlet costs without a deal, this offer is the one you don't want to miss.
luxurylaunches.com

Unable to get the Hermes Birkin bag many are settling for a NFT of the coveted handbag.

It looks like a Birkin; it’s got the same elegance, but it is not Hermes approved and certainly won’t hang on your shoulders like the pride of your life. Meet, MetaBirkin, a new form of NFT dropped in the digital space to make it more fashion-forward. The brain behind the concept, Los Angeles artist Mason Rothschild, launched the project last week during the 2021 Miami Art Basel celebrations, to the dismay of the iconic French luxury goods brand. While most of us wait in line with stashes of money to get our dream Birkin bag, many have already fulfilled their digital desires with Rothschild’s version.
In Style

Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Sale on These Insta-Famous Handbags

There's no blouse, trouser, or boot that can match the sheer power a handbag has. A great bag can set the tone for your whole outfit, whether that means excusing a t-shirt at a fancy event or tragically underselling a phenomenal dress with an ill-matched fanny pack. The stakes are high, but prices can be, too.
ohmymag.co.uk

This is why there is a tiny pocket on your jeans

Pockets are probably one of the most functional inventions that have ever been created by humankind. You can use them to store your phone, keys, lipstick, some extra change, and the list is endless. But there is one type of pocket that is notorious for being utterly useless, and the weird thing about it is that most of us have at least one pair of jeans that have it.
Hello Magazine

7 Designer bags to buy in the Boxing Day Sales 2021: From Mulberry to Aspinal & Coach

Designer bags are often high on most people's wishlist come Christmas, but the best time to buy a designer bag is in the Boxing Day sale when you can make a huge saving. Buying high ticket items take care and thought, and once you know the exact item you want to splurge your savings on it is all the better when you can get it at a bargain price tag - plus, your purse will thank you later.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Refinery29

A Petite Person’s Guide To The Best Jeans For Short Legs

As a person who stands at 5'3", I understand firsthand the struggle of finding a solid pair of jeans that doesn't need further alteration besides the usual cuff. While I've personally become very comfortable with buying regular-length denim and slicing the bottoms with a pair of fabric shears, I get that not everyone is into the frayed hem look. Additionally, not everyone has the budget or time to take their pants to a tailor who can preserve the original hem on their jeans.
Footwear News

Cher is the New Face of Ugg, Starring In a Cozy At-Home Campaign For Spring 2022

Maybe Cher is human after all. The pop superstar is often elevated to the annals of fashion and music iconography, a constant source of inspiration for her daring looks and equally brazen sounds. There was the original naked dress, a mesh and feather concoction by Bob Mackie that she wore to the 1974 Met Gala (no doubt a template for the event’s current shock-fashion direction). Then there was her gilded warrior princess getup, a look for the cover art of her 1979 disco track “Take Me Home.” And who could forget Cher’s body stocking, garter belt, leather biker jacket and the...
Essence

These Sisters Are Changing the Face of Luxury Sleepwear

The Nigerian-American sisters knew even then they had a fashion for passion, much like their matriarch. As children, Nkeiruka Mkparu, MD and Ifeoma Madu would watch their grandmother transform pieces of fabric into luxurious garments for her droves of clients. The Nigerian-American sisters knew even then they had a fashion for passion, much like their matriarch.
POPSUGAR

The 2022 It List: 12 Bags Worth the Investment

With a new year brings a fresh start and a chance to reimagine your look and your routine for the months ahead. Maybe that includes a refresh for your personal style as well? We've all hit a bit of a lull with parties and events lately, but there is one thing that can dress up everything from sweats to ready to wear — and that's a new bag.
Refinery29

These Will Be The Biggest Fashion Trends Of 2022 — Shop Them Now

As seasons get more confusing (what’s the deal with balmy 65+ degree winter days?!) and COVID variants continue to emerge, the start to the new year feels ominous, thus stamping the biggest 2022 fashion trends, seen on the runways in September, with a sizeable question mark. Though reverting to a 24/7 sweatpants existence feels disheartening, it’s likely the only manner of dress you’ll be embracing right now as offices have closed and we're working from home once again. But it’s not all doom and gloom for the rest of the year. While soft clothes are, indeed, a piece of the 2022 style puzzle, they’re not the only items on deck.
tatler.com

Need for tweed: The most stylish jackets of the new season

Any Tatler girl will be all too familiar with the importance of a tweed jacket. Perfectly practical and brilliantly British, a tweed blazer can take you from farm to Fashion Week with effortless ease. From style royalty to actual royalty, the versatile check is a stern staple for any fashion fanatic and approved by a plethora of society starlets.
Travel + Leisure

These Cozy Ugg Slipper Booties Are a Winter Essential — and Shoppers Love Them

Now that winter is here, it's time to break out your warmest seasonal apparel, including your coziest boots. If you're not sure where to start, Ugg is a one-stop shop for heat-trapping footwear that can stand up to the elements. We found a unique pair of slipper-like booties that offer an extra luxe feel thanks to their plush lining, and there's a good chance you'll want to live in them all winter long. Luckily, select colors are on sale for 25 percent off, so now's the perfect time to shop.
whowhatwear

A Gen Z Feature: To All The Handbags That Came Before

Apparently, age isn’t just a number anymore. It’s a letter. To be honest, I didn’t even know I was considered part of Gen Z until I started writing this article. All of these different labels—Gen X,Y, Z, Boomer, Millennial—are really just trendy ways of describing your age. But putting aside my age-labeling qualms, I figured it was time to start thinking about what our generation is wearing these days, particularly regarding our handbags.
The Independent

High street wedding dress brands: Where to buy stylish and affordable outfits

The path to finding the perfect wedding dress is often a long and emotional one that traditionally involves months of planning and several visits to bridal boutiques before the big day.However, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many couples have reconsidered what’s really important to them when it comes to wedding planning, with an increasing number of brides-to-be realising that a gown doesn’t need to have a four-figure price tag to make it aisle-worthy.Thanks to a boom in last-minute micro-nuptials, high street wedding dress sales have surged with Bridebook reporting that 67 per cent of brides no longer consider an...
NYLON

Dior Is Behind The Bowling Bag’s Comeback In 2022

With a brand new year also comes a wave of debut trends, and for 2022, we may be more familiar with one of than we thought. Starting on Thursday, Jan. 6, Dior is releasing a new handbag styles, called the Dior Vibe bags, which were originally unveiled at the brand’s Cruise 2022 show in Athens.
