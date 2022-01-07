Ugandan authorities face pressure to free detained author

Authorities in the Dominican Republic told The Associated Press on Monday that they have detained a key suspect in the killing of Haiti’s president with help from the U.S. government.An official not allowed to speak publicly about the case said Rodolphe Jaar was being handled as a U.S. prisoner and was arrested under instruction by U.S. authorities.The official said Jaar was arrested Friday when he tried to enter the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti Jaar has not been formally charged. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney or would be extradited to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO