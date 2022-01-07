ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattini to lead Hotel Eden in Rome

breakingtravelnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorchester Collection has announced the appointment of Mirko Cattini as general manager of the Hotel Eden in Rome. He will take up the role on February 14th and will be taking over from Luca Virgilio,...

www.breakingtravelnews.com

The Independent

The hottest travel trends of 2022

Looking ahead to trends and future happenings is always a thrill - but this column is going to be even more exciting than that. Why? Because I’m actively going to avoid the C word (you know the one) as well as its associated P word (2020-2022 - so far), T word (PCR vs LFT) and Q word (hotel or otherwise). I think we can agree that it’ll be a welcome break - if only once a fortnight.Here in Trendwatch land, the only things going viral will be the odd TikTok travel trend or hot-topic tweet. Every couple of weeks, we’ll...
LIFESTYLE
breakingtravelnews.com

Iseli to lead Kempinski Summerland Hotel

Kempinski has announced the appointment of Markus Iseli as the new general manager for Kempinski Summerland Hotel & Resort in Beirut. He joins from Kempinski Hotel Yinchuan in China, where he held the position of general Manager for the past thirty months. A passionate leader, Iseli boasts more than three...
INDUSTRY
breakingtravelnews.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Hotel & Residences confirms management team

The countdown to the opening of the Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Hotel & Residences has begun with the confirmation of the new leadership team for the property. With the hotel set to open in May, the management team is led by general manager Tareq Derbas. The experienced hotelier is continuing the legacy...
LIFESTYLE
breakingtravelnews.com

Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin reopens to guests

Radisson Hotel Group has kicked off 2022 with the launch of its newly-redesigned German flagship property in the heart of Berlin. The first Radisson Collection hotel in the country offers an exceptional hotel experience in an unparalleled location in Berlin-Mitte. Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin has just completed an extensive twelve-month...
HOME & GARDEN
hotelbusiness.com

H10 Hotels opens Ocean Eden Bay in Jamaica

H10 Hotels has opened Ocean Eden Bay, a newly built resort in Jamaica for adults-only luxury holidays. The new hotel is located on the seafront at Coral Spring and is adjacent to the Ocean Coral Spring resort that the company opened in December 2019. With the opening of this hotel,...
HOME & GARDEN
breakingtravelnews.com

UKHospitality backs Platinum Jubilee celebrations

UKHospitality has backed plans to extend licensing hours in England and Wales to 01:00 during celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen. The trade association has said that they could give Covid-devastated businesses ‘vital extra trading time’ during an extended four-day weekend of revelry. Since last summer,...
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

Datteroni to lead Hotel La Palma for Oetker Collection

Oetker Collection has confirmed Fabio Datteroni has been appointed general manager of Hotel La Palma. The property will become the first from the group in Italy when it opens this summer. Hotel La Palma, originally built in 1822, is being transformed and reimagined by Oetker Collection and its owners, Reuben...
LIFESTYLE
breakingtravelnews.com

Israeli confirms wider reopening of tourism sector

The Israeli government has confirmed the cancellation of its list of high-infection ‘red’ countries, including the UK. As per the recommendation set out by the Israeli health ministry director-general, Nachman Ash, countries that were previously listed on the red list will be moved to the orange and green lists dependent on their status.
WORLD
ARTnews

Palais de Tokyo to Return to Experimental Roots with New Leader

With its last president having recently departed to oversee François Pinault’s collection, the Palais de Tokyo has found a new leader in Guillaume Désanges, a curator and critic who teased plans to bring the Paris museum back to its avant-garde foundations. Unlike the museum’s most recent president, Emma Lavigne, who came to the Palais de Tokyo in 2019 after having directed the Centre Pompidou-Metz, Désanges comes from a more experimental background. He is the founder of Work Method, a curatorial agency that bills itself as a “production structure,” and has, since 2013, run the art program of La Verrière, a Brussels...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Best boutique hotels in Paris for style and location

Once upon a time a trip to Paris meant an overpriced stay in a tourist-trap hotel, a trip up the Eiffel Tower and an omelette by the Arc de Triomphe, but as travellers’ tastes for the unique evolve, so does the French capital’s characterful hospitality offerings. These days there’s no shortage of idiosyncratic boutique hotels on offer. Those looking for Instagram-ready vintage décor will find their bonheur at one of the crop of design-led addresses clustered in the trendy Sentier area in the centre and hip Pigalle in the north of the city. Meanwhile, there are some sumptuous boutique hideaways...
LIFESTYLE
breakingtravelnews.com

APT Travelmarvel boosts Croatia capacity

Croatia continues to be a bestselling destination for APT Travelmarvel in 2022, leading the brand to make further capacity increases for the forthcoming season. The line will add a second itinerary for the MV Lady Eleganza. The newbuild yacht will sail the new nine-day ‘Islands of Croatia Cruise’ from May...
TRAVEL
luxurylaunches.com

From spending $3 million on strawberries in one summer to holidaying in a $400 million yacht to hiring $400k a year nannies – The insanely luxurious life of Dubai’s ruler even puts billionaires to shame.

Snatching the title of one of the most expensive divorces in history from the Gates and Tatiana and Farkhad Akhmedova ($640 million divorce settlement) is the $730 million split of Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and ex-wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein. The current vice-president and prime minister of UAE got married to his sixth wife (second official wife), Princess Haya, in 2004 and got divorced in 2019 under Sharia law. Today the case has reached a staggering conclusion.
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

Expo 2020 Dubai prepares for UK national day

Expo 2020 Dubai is preparing for a full-site takeover for UK national day to celebrate extraordinary talents across the country, from established musicians to emerging artists. On February 10th, the site will become an extension of the UK, with new and diverse music, theatre, arts, poetry, comedy, film, food and...
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

Mama Shelter reveals extensive 2022 expansion plans

Mama Shelter will add three new properties to their collection in 2022, with more than 19 openings planned between now and 2025. Each hotel will pay homage to the local culture, while maintaining the fun and creative vibe and characteristics the brand prides itself on. Mama Shelter is landing in...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Parthenon fragment repatriated from Sicily to Greece

Greece on Monday welcomed Italy's return of a marble fragment from the Parthenon, calling on the British Museum to open talks on returning those parts of the archaeological monument it still holds. The Greek culture ministry said the 2,500-year-old fragment had been returned from a museum in Sicily as "a deposit, not a loan" and would  remain in the Greek capital for the next eight years. Prime Minister Mitsotakis said that two "very important exhibits" would be sent to the Antonino Salinas Museum in Palermo in recognition of the gesture. And he welcomed its arrival as a "very important step" towards Greece's ultimate goal -- the return of a large collection of Parthenon sculptures held by the British Museum.
MUSEUMS
breakingtravelnews.com

Banyan Tree Group debuts Homm in Thailand

Banyan Tree Group has launched a new brand, Homm, offering “wallet-friendly accommodations” in Thailand. Homm Bliss Southbeach Patong will see the new flag debut with a 71-room contemporary beachfront property in Phuket. The brand is one of five new offerings from the company. Guests will find ease in...
LIFESTYLE
breakingtravelnews.com

Israel to reopen to travellers this weekend

Tourism officials in Israel hope to reopen borders for the first time in a month by cancelling a list of high-infection red countries, including the UK. However, the decision remains pending on government approval. Countries that were previously on the red list will be moved to the orange and green...
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

MAG launches UK recruitment drive

In a further sign the aviation sector may be turning a corner following the Covid-19 pandemic, MAG has confirmed more than 1,000 jobs are available at its airports in the UK. There are jobs across all three of airports in the group - Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands - and they range from security officers, customer service officers and car park staff to hospitality and lounge workers.
ECONOMY
IGN

Expeditions: Rome - Caeso: Companion Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Expeditions: Rome and meet Caeso Quinctius Aquilinus, the Centurion. Learn about the character as well as take a look at Caeso's combat abilities and skills in action. Expeditions: Rome launches on PC on January 20, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

