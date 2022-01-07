Cattini to lead Hotel Eden in Rome

With its last president having recently departed to oversee François Pinault’s collection, the Palais de Tokyo has found a new leader in Guillaume Désanges, a curator and critic who teased plans to bring the Paris museum back to its avant-garde foundations.
Unlike the museum’s most recent president, Emma Lavigne, who came to the Palais de Tokyo in 2019 after having directed the Centre Pompidou-Metz, Désanges comes from a more experimental background. He is the founder of Work Method, a curatorial agency that bills itself as a “production structure,” and has, since 2013, run the art program of La Verrière, a Brussels...
