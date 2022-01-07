ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Cooler and breezy end to the week; warming trend this weekend

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v2OMy_0dfI0rGH00
Cooler, breezy end to the week; warming trend for the weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — After a cold front moved through NE Florida early this morning, clouds will decrease and we’ll break out into sunny skies with temperatures on the cool side. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll stay in the low 60s and it’s going to be breezy. So it may feel chilly if you’re not in the sun or protected from the breeze.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Temperatures will be falling into the 50s and 40s for nighttime plans tonight. Tomorrow morning will be chilly. We will wake up to the lower 40s inland in Jacksonville and upper 30s west of Highway 301. The beaches will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday will be a touch breezy with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

The upper 70s return by Sunday for the final Jaguars home game of the season. Showers move back in with a cold front on Monday.

Buresh says the latest first freeze at Jacksonville International Airport, where records are kept, was January 25, 1995. And he’s not seeing signs of a freeze for at least ten days. NE Florida averages 15 freezes a season.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
81K+
Followers
81K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy