Forsyth County, NC

2021 10 to Watch Recap: Janet Spriggs, Forsyth Technical Community College president

By Andy Warfield
Triad Business Journal
 5 days ago
It was a big year for Spriggs as FTCC offered...

New president of Winston Starts discusses the job and his goals for the entrepreneurial ecosystem

Stan Parker believes that “great brands start inside.”. He said that everyone in a business must understand it inside and out before it can connect with customers in a meaningful way. Parker will take this core belief with him to Winston Starts, where earlier this month he was named the new president. Parker will be the organization's fourth leader in less than two years. Parker will be taking over for Bob Boles, who had become president of the Winston-Salem startup incubator/accelerator in July 2020. Boles took over for Tony DiBianca, who stepped in as interim president after former President Steve Lineberger stepped aside in May 2020.
BUSINESS
Greensboro group buys Winston-Salem warehouse for $2.5 million

The former home of a family food distribution company in the Triad was sold for $2.5 million, according to records posted online Tuesday in Forsyth County. Green Capital LLC, managed by Tony Tajalli of Greensboro, bought the 35,982 square foot former Joyce Brothers warehouse on two acres at 1501 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem from Samuel Street Partners LLC, managed by David Gilbert of Winston-Salem.
GREENSBORO, NC
Capital Development Services Announces Leadership Changes

As Capital Development Services (known as “CapDev”) marks its 37th year this month, the philanthropy consulting and executive search firm announces recent promotions to recognize achievements and ongoing growth. Ann Bennett-Phillips, who is celebrating 15 years with the firm as a partner, will become president. Allan Burrows, a partner who has spent over 27 years with the company with the last 15 years as president, will become chief executive officer. Clare Jordan, who also has 15 years with the company, will move from director of marketing to vice president. Aside from the changes in titles, Clare Jordan's role has expanded from director of marketing to now include increased client engagement and broadened involvement in the social sector on behalf of the firm. All changes will become effective January 1, 2022. Burrows announced the changes this month, saying “As CapDev continues to grow and serve the nonprofit sector, it is important to recognize the critical role that the CapDev team plays and their dedication to ensure client success. These title promotions highlight key personnel who continue to demonstrate their role in making CapDev a leader in the field of philanthropy and executive search. I am excited about the company’s trajectory and its dynamic service to the nonprofit sector.” Founded in NC in 2004 and headquartered in Winston-Salem for the past 15 years, CapDev partners exclusively with nonprofit clients throughout North Carolina and surrounding states in the Southeastern U.S. With a focus on delivering strategic guidance in relational philanthropy which achieves campaign and search success to build long-term nonprofit sustainability, CapDev has worked with hundreds of nonprofits, colleges and major universities, faith communities, and arts and environmental organizations. The firm also tracks social sector industry trends and is known for providing engaging presentations in dozens of area conferences. “CapDev is known for our client-focused relationships, our extensive knowledge of and relationships with philanthropic leaders in Southeast, and experienced and thoughtful advice to provide nonprofits the tools to do the good work they do even better,” said Bennett-Phillips. “We are making these changes to build and expand the firm’s leadership in the field of nonprofit consulting.” “The new titles reflect the stature of our work and expanded responsibilities,” said Jordan, also with the firm since 2006. “It is a privilege to strategize and guide our client partners in enhancing their abilities to serve their communities. And I feel fortunate to take more a leadership role in our company now as well.”
BUSINESS
20 in their 20s 2021: Carl Turner

During his senior year at Wake Forest University, Turner founded Neighborz, a "Tinder for food" app startup. The business evolved into what is now Swipeby, a curbside pickup app that launched in 2019.
Winston-salem, NC
