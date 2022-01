How has your working environment changed over the last year? We learned that our company was very portable – we were able to pivot very quickly, most of our brokers were very efficient working from home. We did miss the collaborative nature of our trading floors – there is an energy and information flow that does not happen at home. The pandemic reinforced that office collaboration is key to our long-term success as a firm. We are fully back in our offices in the U.S. – in-person collaboration is back – our decisions and results are better as a collective unit.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO