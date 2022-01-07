2021 10 to Watch Recap: Janak Patel, Days Inn owner

Organization: The Porch Kitchen & Cantina, Alma Mexicana, Canteen Still Life. How she delivered in 2021: Calvin adapted to constantly changing conditions brought on by the Covid-19 epidemic, keeping her Winston-Salem food businesses — restaurants, catering, prepared foods and events — above water. As many restaurants have closed, Calvin stayed afloat at her three venues, actually adding a future site during the summer. Business at The Porch, Calvin's flagship restaurant, remained strong despite social distancing concerns and a workforce shortage. Calvin reopened Alma Mexicana, her restaurant at Bailey Power Plant, in the spring after vaccines became widespread and said business was good during the summer. Calvin also continued to sell prepared meals, made at The Porch facility, for retail sales at hospitals and markets. Calvin switched gears several times at the Canteen, heavily impacted by the smaller downtown workforce. She first turned the Canteen restaurant and upscale market into a coffee shop. In September, she had hoped to reopen Canteen as a restaurant, until the Delta variant convinced her to convert the facility into Canteen Still Life. In a bold move during the summer, Calvin purchased another facility on South Broad Street in Old Salem with the intention of opening another restaurant and also using the kitchen to make prepared meals and fill catering orders. The South Broad facility, under renovation, is the first restaurant property owned by Calvin.

