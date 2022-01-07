ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobsleigh & Skeleton | World Cup | Winterberg

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobsleigh and Skeleton pilots remain in Germany for the...

Shaun White Drops out of Olympic Qualifier, Lingering COVID-19 Symptoms Reportedly to Blame

Skateboarding champion Shaun White has dropped out of an important Olympic qualifier this week reportedly due to lingering COVID-19 symptoms, including fatigue and shortness of breath. The AP reports that White chose not to compete in the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Saturday, and White has not publicly disclosed the reason for his withdrawal. Instead, an insider who chose to remain anonymous cited the COVID-19 issues as the reason he didn't hit the slopes. However, the 35-year-old still Intends to compete in Beijing next month.
AFP

Japanese gymnastics legend Uchimura retires at 33

Two-time Olympic gymnastics all-around champion Kohei Uchimura has retired aged 33, his management said Tuesday, ending the career of one of the sport's all-time greats. Uchimura claimed gold at the 2012 and 2016 Games, won the Olympic team title with Japan in Rio and was crowned all-around world champion six times. But he suffered disappointment in his Olympic swansong, falling off the horizontal bar and failing to reach the final at last year's Tokyo Games. Uchimura's final competition was at the world championships last October in Kitakyushu, the city where he was born.
NBC 26 WGBA

Pulaski native joins Team USA Olympic Team

29-year-old Deedra Irwin from Pulaski placed 15th in today's race in the IBU Cup in Osrblie, Slovakia shooting 0,1. That moved her into the top qualifier from all of her trial races. Irwin will be heading to the winter Olympics with Team USA.
olympics.com

Golfer Aditi Ashok, equestrian Fouaad Mirza added to TOPS core group

Four Tokyo Olympians – golfers Aditi Ashok, Anirban Lahiri and Diksha Dagar and equestrian Fouaad Mirza – and alpine skier Mohammed Arif Khan have been added to India’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group. Golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Tvesa Malik and judokas Yash Ghangas, Unnati Sharma...
olympics.com

World champion Loh Kean Yew wins first BWF World Tour match of 2022

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew began 2022 with a win. The new men's singles world champion won his opening BWF World Tour level badminton match of the year on Tuesday (11 January). Loh lost the first set to Canadian world number 69 Xiaodong Sheng at the Super 500-level India Open, but recovered to win 16-21, 21-4, 21-13 on the opening day in New Delhi.
olympics.com

Youth Olympic champion Laura Nolte hoping Lillehammer 2016 experience will boost her Beijing 2022 medal bid

Bobsledder Laura Nolte has navigated the path to the top of her sport almost as quickly as she hurtles down the ice on one of her world-beating runs. It took the young German just a few months to go from complete novice to Youth Olympic Games (YOG) champion, and now the 23-year-old sits atop the World Cup rankings and is widely expected to mount a strong challenge for not one but two Olympic gold medals at Beijing 2022.
olympics.com

Canada's curling GOAT Jennifer Jones: "It's not about the accolades"

Jennifer Jones has won everything there is to win in women's curling. The Sochi 2014 Olympic champion also has two world titles, six Canadian national Scotties Tournament of Hearts gold medals, two Canadian Olympic Trials gold medals, and multiple Grand Slam of Curling wins to her name. In 2019, the...
