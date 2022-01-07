Bobsleigh & Skeleton | World Cup | Winterberg

Two-time Olympic gymnastics all-around champion Kohei Uchimura has retired aged 33, his management said Tuesday, ending the career of one of the sport's all-time greats.
Uchimura claimed gold at the 2012 and 2016 Games, won the Olympic team title with Japan in Rio and was crowned all-around world champion six times.
But he suffered disappointment in his Olympic swansong, falling off the horizontal bar and failing to reach the final at last year's Tokyo Games.
Uchimura's final competition was at the world championships last October in Kitakyushu, the city where he was born.
Comments / 0