ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

3 Can't-Miss Biotech Events Coming Up in 2022

By Cory Renauer
Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlnylam's lead drug, Onpattro could get a big boost later this year. Soon we should know if Intercept Pharmaceuticals' lead drug Ocaliva can reach a much larger audience. Karuna Therapeutics looks to revive an experimental schizophrenia drug that Eli Lilly walked away from years ago. If you're looking for...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alnylam Pharmaceuticals#Biotechnology#Drugs#Drugmaker#Biopharma Dive#Alny#Icpt#Krtx#Apollo#Bridgebio Pharma#Attr
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir shares up as U.S. orders more doses of COVID treatment sotrovimab

GlaxoSmithKline and partner Vir Biotechnology said Tuesday that the U.S. government will buy 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for early COVID-19 treatment. The extra doses will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022 to the U.S., which has an option to purchase more in the second quarter. The companies now have total binding agreements for 1.7 million doses worldwide. Sotrovimab was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in May 2021 for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in at-risk adults and children 12 and older. Preclinical data has shown sotrovimab is effective against all COVID-19 variants, including delta and omicron. Shares of Glaxo rose 1% in London and Vir shares climbed 3% in the U.S.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Scandal: CEO Albert Bourla Reveals 2 Covid Vaccines Offer ‘Very Limited Protection, If Any’ After Claiming Shot Was ‘100% Effective’

Pfizer is making headlines again after the CEO of the controversial company Albert Bourla made a recent statement about the efficiency of the covid shot. He recently said in a video that’s all over Twitter that two shots of the covid vaccine offer limited protection against covid 19, “if any.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Biogen stock falls more than 6% after Medicare plans coverage limits for pricy Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc. shares fell more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the Medicare program, said it plans to cover the biotech's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and future others like it only in certain instances. CMS's proposal is that Food and Drug Administration-approved monoclonal antibodies such as Aduhelm and others in its class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in "qualifying clinical trials," the agency said. The proposed determination is open to public comment for 30 days. If the proposal is finalized, CMS will review each clinical trial submitted to decide whether it meets its criteria. Medicare patients participating in these trials would be eligible to receive coverage of the drug, related services, and other routine costs, CMS said. Aduhelm, the first new treatment for Alzheimer's in 20 years, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of the neurodegenerative disease in June but its sales have disappointed investors and have been a small portion of what Biogen expected.
MARKETS
AFP

Pfizer expects Omicron vaccine to be ready in March

Pfizer expects a Covid-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron variant to be ready in March, the company's head said Monday. Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla told CNBC that Pfizer is already manufacturing doses due to keen interest from governments, as authorities contend with huge Covid-19 infection counts, including large numbers of "breakthrough" Omicron cases in vaccinated populations. "This vaccine will be ready in March," Bourla told the network. "I don't know if we will need it. I don't know if and how it will be used." Bourla said the existing regime of two vaccine shots and a booster has provided "reasonable" protection against serious health effects from Omicron.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy