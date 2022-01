In her 2022 State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul joined elected officials in the Assembly Chambers to lay out her vision and priorities for New Yorkers. While the pandemic was at the forefront of her address, she also talked about making New York more affordable. “This agenda is for you. Every single initiative is filtered through the lens of how to help you and your families. I know you’re exhausted and want this pandemic to be over. I know you’re worried about the economy, inflation, your kids, their education, and what the future holds.”

HOMELESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO