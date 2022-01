(Pocket-lint) - During CES 2022, Fossil Group announced it has updated one of its most popular Wear OS watches by introducing the Skagen Falster Gen 6. It maintains practically the same design formula as previous Falster generations, right down to the 1.28-inch AMOLED display. But there are some changes. In fact, the size of the watch is slightly thicker at 11.5mm. (In terms of width, it's 41mm, or 1mm less than the Falster 3.) The charging ring has an improved seal too, to stop metal rings from coming out - something that would happen before.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO