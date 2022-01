With the current spike of COVID-19 cases after Christmas and New Year’s Day, touring has had yet another setback. Dead & Company and it’s Playing in the Sand festival created by the Grateful Dead, has had to cancel its double weekend performances, due to COVID-19 concerns, right before the first weekend was to commence. The lineup was to include John Mayer, who unfortunately got infected with the virus right before leaving to Mexico, and Grateful Dead’s drummer Bill Krettuzmann was given a doctor’s order to rest due to a heat condition.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO