ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Extra Points: Better Safe Than Sorry

By Bryan Dee
wtmj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s end the week the same way we started it. Matt LaFleur needs to sit his stars on Sunday. Coming off of Sunday’s win over Minnesota, LaFleur seemed gung-ho about his starters playing in Detroit. That...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Has A Message For The Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday, ending a tumultuous four-day saga that unfolded after the veteran wide receiver left the field in the middle of last week’s game against the New York Jets. The move seemed to be the best result for both sides given the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Sideline Reaction To Bruce Arians Goes Viral

Bruce Arians and Tom Brady have a different relationship than Brady had with Bill Belichick in New England. That much is clear. For example, could you imagine Brady and Belichick having this kind of moment on the sideline? We’re not sure what Arians said to the seven-time Super Bowl champ, but whatever it was, it caused Brady to make a hysterical face.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady refused to sit out until securing Rob Gronkowski’s big-money incentive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrashing the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, leaving little reason to keep the starters in ahead of the Bucs’ playoff run. Well, Tom Brady wasn’t quite satisfied with his day’s work. The veteran quarterback could be seeing refusing to take a seat on the bench in order to get back on the field with one key goal in mind; getting Rob Gronkowski his incentive money. Via Ari Meirov, Brady could be seen refusing to come out of the game in order to throw one more completion to his beloved tight end, a completion which saw Gronkowski pocket a cool $500,000.
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals How He’ll Be Spending His Bonus

Rob Gronkowski had a major contract incentive during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end needed seven catches and 85 yards to hit a $1 million contract incentive. Tom Brady made sure his go-to tight end got it. Gronkowski finished the game with...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint. “He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I...
NFL
The Spun

Video: Pam Oliver Sideline Moment Goes Viral Sunday

Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver is a legend when it comes to the sideline reporting game and she proved it once again on Sunday. Oliver, a veteran NFL sideline reporter, is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Video of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Brutally Honest Admission

You can count former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw among those who don’t believe in the New York Giants. The Giants lost to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, finishing the 2021 regular season at 4-13 on the year. New York had yet another disappointing season...
NFL
The Big Lead

Kirk Cousins Refuses to Endorse Mike Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings finished the season with a 31-17 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. They finished 8-9 on the season and head coach Mike Zimmer's future with the franchise is in serious doubt. Kirk Cousins didn't help things. When asked about Zimmer's future with the franchise, Cousins refused...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Fans Are Furious With Mike Zimmer On Sunday

If this was Mike Zimmer’s final game as the Minnesota Vikings head coach, he’s going out with some angry fans. The Vikings beat the Bears, 31-17, on Sunday afternoon, to conclude their 2021 regular season with a victory. While the fan base is likely happy with a win,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur explains why David Bakhtiari left Packers game vs. Lions early

The Green Bay Packers took a surprising loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 18, despite deploying their starters for the first half of the game. While the loss doesn’t carry much of an impact on the Packers, there was some concern regarding the status of David Bakhtiari ahead of the playoff run. Bakhtiari was making his season debut on Sunday after being sidelined with a knee injury for the entire season. The star offensive lineman didn’t play the full game, exiting early despite his lack of reps throughout the season. Fortunately, head coach Matt LaFleur offered an explanation for Bakhtiari’s departure that will calm the nerves of Packers fans, via Rob Demovsky.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Locker Room Video Of Mike Tomlin Is Going Viral

Mike Tomlin may not allow music to play at practice, but he certainly lets it blast when the Steelers play their way into postseason contention. With a Jaguars loss and overtime victory against the Ravens, Pittsburgh will find itself in the playoffs. Minus an unlikely Chargers-Raiders tie on Sunday night. Tomlin celebrated the win in the locker room with his team.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy