2 Chainz Hypes Himself on New Single ‘Million Dollars Worth of Game’

2 Chainz has dropped a new single, “Million Dollars Worth of Game,” featuring 42 Dugg. The hook-laden track is accompanied by a music video featuring the pair wearing gold jewelry around an expensive-looking mansion.

The song will appear on the rapper’s upcoming album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself , expected out later this month. 2 Chainz recently teased the album on Twitter, writing , “Its been a min I know, but im back with something new & exotic. U know I ain’t been around this long w/o being a thinker and a constant student & teacher of the game.” The exact release date is yet to be announced.

Dope Don’t Sell Itself will follow 2 Chainz’s 2020 album So Help Me God! . Last February, the rapper performed for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, where he showcased several tracks off that album, as well as his 2017 track, “Good Drank” and his 2012 classic “I’m Different.”