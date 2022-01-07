ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earl Sweatshirt Drops New Single ‘Titanic,’ Releases Album Tracklist

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0NMY_0dfHy7Du00

Earl Sweatshirt has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album Sick! along with a new single, “Titanic.” The hard-hitting track was produced by Black Noi$e.

The rapper has previously shared two songs off Sick! , out Jan. 14 via Tan Cressida / Warner Records. In November, he released “2010,” his first solo release since 2019, accompanied by an intimate music video directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa. Sweatshirt followed that song with “Tabula Rasa,” featuring rap duo Armand Hammer, in December.

Sick is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” Earl Sweatshirt said in a statement. “Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother ( The People Could Fly ). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. These songs are what happened when I would come up for air.

He added of his collaborators, “Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, the Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u.”

The Los Angeles rapper’s last solo release was Feet of Clay in 2019. He offered an expanded edition of the EP last year, featuring two additional tracks. Since then he has appeared on numerous other tracks, including Armand Hammer’s “Falling Out the Sky,” the Alchemist’s “Nobles” and “Loose Change,” Boldy James’ “Photographic Memories,” and Wiki’s “All I Need.”

Sick! Tracklist:

1. Old Friend 2. 2010
3. SICK!
4. Vision (Feat. Zelooperz)
5. Tabula Rasa (Feat. Armand Hammer)
6. Lye
7. Lobby (Int)
8. God Laughs
9. Titanic
10. Fire in the Hole

RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: The Weeknd, Gunna, Earl Sweatshirt and More

As 2022’s first week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by The Weeknd and Gunna, who both released their latest records Dawn FM and Drip Season 4 respectively, alongside Earl Sweatshirt with his new single “Titanic.” Also joining this selection is a new music video from Lance Skiiiwalker and SiR and collaborative works from Azizi Gibson x Freddie Gibbs, Mach-Hommy x Big Cheeko, 2 Chainz x 42 Dugg and Bonobo x Joji.
MUSIC
inthrill.com

Earl Sweatshirt – Titanic

Earl Sweatshirt is getting ready to drop his new album Sick! Later this month. He delivers a new song off the project titled “Titanic”. Stream the new single above and on Apple Music. Sick! Arrives January 14th.
MUSIC
metalinjection

KREATOR Will Release A New Album This Summer

Kreator will release a new album this Summer, according to guitarist and vocalist Mille Petrozza. The new album was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio with producer Arthur Rizk (Primitive Man, Creeping Death, etc.), and a new single should be out sometime soon. The record will be their first with ex-Dragonforce bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the band in 2019 and has so far only played on the "666 – World Divided" single.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Cordae Perform ‘Sinister,’ ‘Chronicles’ on ‘Fallon’

Cordae appeared on The Tonight Show to showcase two of his recent songs, “Sinister” and “Chronicles.” Appearing with live musicians, the rapper gave a slick, pensive performance of the tracks. He also sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss his new album, From a Bird’s Eye View. From a Bird’s Eye View is set to arrive Jan. 14. The rapper announced the album, his second full-length, in December with a short spoof of big tech keynote speeches, complete with a classic Steve Jobs black turtle neck. The album will feature two previously-released tracks, “Sinister,” featuring Lil Wayne and “Super.” It will also include collaborations with Gunna, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Nas, Eminem, Roddy Ricch, and Stevie Wonder, according to the tracklist Cordae shared on Instagram last night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cordae' (@cordae) The album follows Cordae’s 2019 debut, The Lost Boy. Last April, he  released a four-track EP, Just Until…, while he’s also dropped a steady stream of singles and collaborations throughout the year, including “Life Is Like a Dice Game” with Nas and Freddie Gibbs, and a remix of Eminem’s “Killer.”
MUSIC
