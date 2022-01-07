Earl Sweatshirt Drops New Single ‘Titanic,’ Releases Album Tracklist

Earl Sweatshirt has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album Sick! along with a new single, “Titanic.” The hard-hitting track was produced by Black Noi$e.

The rapper has previously shared two songs off Sick! , out Jan. 14 via Tan Cressida / Warner Records. In November, he released “2010,” his first solo release since 2019, accompanied by an intimate music video directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa. Sweatshirt followed that song with “Tabula Rasa,” featuring rap duo Armand Hammer, in December.

“ Sick is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” Earl Sweatshirt said in a statement. “Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother ( The People Could Fly ). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. These songs are what happened when I would come up for air.

He added of his collaborators, “Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, the Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u.”

The Los Angeles rapper’s last solo release was Feet of Clay in 2019. He offered an expanded edition of the EP last year, featuring two additional tracks. Since then he has appeared on numerous other tracks, including Armand Hammer’s “Falling Out the Sky,” the Alchemist’s “Nobles” and “Loose Change,” Boldy James’ “Photographic Memories,” and Wiki’s “All I Need.”

Sick! Tracklist:

1. Old Friend 2. 2010

3. SICK!

4. Vision (Feat. Zelooperz)

5. Tabula Rasa (Feat. Armand Hammer)

6. Lye

7. Lobby (Int)

8. God Laughs

9. Titanic

10. Fire in the Hole