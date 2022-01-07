Colorado business leaders’ optimism on rise in survey at start of 2022

Labor organizers and e-commerce giant Amazon are set for a rematch vote to begin next month on whether workers will form a union at a warehouse in Alabama, officials said Tuesday. A closely-watched ballot last year on starting the first Amazon union in the United States ended in a stinging defeat for organizers, who accused Amazon of breaking the rules and were granted a re-do on appeal. The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday posted a notice saying it will mail out ballots on February 4, with counting of the votes set for March 28. The results of last year's election were set aside because the NLRB found Amazon "interfered" with the election by having a mailbox installed outside the main entrance of the warehouse and polling workers during mandatory meetings, according to the notice.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO