Colorado business leaders’ optimism on rise in survey at start of 2022

Business optimism increased in December compared to November, according to an ongoing poll by Verdict, due to recovery of manufacturing and services sectors although concerns over Omicron variant remain. Verdict has been conducting the poll to study the trends in business optimism during COVID-19 as reflected by the views of...
During the peak of the pandemic in 2020, emergency testing and vaccination service COVIDCheck Colorado was established to help return half a million disconnected and isolated people back to their normal lives. For Carol Carrasquillo, COVIDCheck Colorado’s site optimization director, this proved to be a monumental yet extremely necessary challenge. In charge of continuous improvement measures and training protocols across all testing locations, Carrasquillo understands more than most what it takes to optimize a workforce to provide the best possible level of care.
Though omicron worries linger, and supply chain issues continue to concern, business leaders in Oklahoma and eight other states in America’s heartland who took part in a recent survey expressed rising expectations for the regional economy. The survey, conducted by Creighton University in Nebraska, relies upon consultations with and...
Small and midsize U.S. business leaders remain confident in their companies and resourceful in their approaches to confronting macroeconomic challenges that have created growing pains over the last year, according to JPMorgan Chase’s 2022 Business Leaders Outlook Survey, which was released Wednesday morning. (Note: The survey was taken during...
Inflation, labor shortages and supply chain issues are undermining the economy, but midsize and small businesses are still hopeful about the new year. The big picture: 83% of midsize businesses and 71% of small businesses “are optimistic about their own performance in 2022,” according to JPMorgan Chase’s 2022 Business Leaders Outlook Survey out today. That’s up from 77% and 63% at the dawn of 2021, respectively.
Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.
The CEO of United Airlines has told his staff in an open letter that the company’s vaccine mandate has ended the “weekly” deaths that previously plagued the organisation. There are still 3,000 United employees who are infected with the virus, but Scott Kirby told his staff that “zero of our vaccinated employees are currently hospitalised”. “Prior to our vaccine requirement, tragically, more than one United employee on average *per week* was dying from Covid,” Mr Kirby wrote.“But we’ve now gone eight straight weeks with zero Covid-related deaths among our vaccinated employees – based on United’s prior experience and the...
A carbon border tax, in which importers pay duty on goods dependent on their carbon footprint, will help reduce pollution and level up the economy, an influential think tank has said.According to the Centre for Policy Studies – a right-wing think tank which focuses on free market policies – a carbon border tax on energy intensive imports would see importers from outside of the UK "put on a level playing field with British businesses", they say this would help support the economies in many of the same areas the government wants to "level up".The tax would work as a deterrent...
Labor organizers and e-commerce giant Amazon are set for a rematch vote to begin next month on whether workers will form a union at a warehouse in Alabama, officials said Tuesday.
A closely-watched ballot last year on starting the first Amazon union in the United States ended in a stinging defeat for organizers, who accused Amazon of breaking the rules and were granted a re-do on appeal.
The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday posted a notice saying it will mail out ballots on February 4, with counting of the votes set for March 28.
The results of last year's election were set aside because the NLRB found Amazon "interfered" with the election by having a mailbox installed outside the main entrance of the warehouse and polling workers during mandatory meetings, according to the notice.
Fresh off of a $42 million Series B Fundraise, co-founder and CEO of Chapter, Cobi Blumenfeld-Gantz, joined Cheddar to discuss the company's business model and how it will use the capital going forward. He explained that Chapter is a Medicare advisor that searches savings on medical options in order to help users find the right plan for them. "We want to make sure we can help all of our existing members and as many new Americans find the right Medicare coverage, so we're hiring aggressively for the best talent we can," Blumenfeld-Gantz said.
NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Monday as recent employment data prompted some Wall Street banks to raise their estimates for how quickly the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year. The dollar index , which measures the greenback...
