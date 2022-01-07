Cooler and breezy end to the week; warming trend this weekend

Cooler, breezy end to the week; warming trend for the weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — After a cold front moved through NE Florida early this morning, clouds will decrease and we’ll break out into sunny skies with temperatures on the cool side. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll stay in the low 60s and it’s going to be breezy. So it may feel chilly if you’re not in the sun or protected from the breeze.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Temperatures will be falling into the 50s and 40s for nighttime plans tonight. Tomorrow morning will be chilly. We will wake up to the lower 40s inland in Jacksonville and upper 30s west of Highway 301. The beaches will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday will be a touch breezy with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

The upper 70s return by Sunday for the final Jaguars home game of the season. Showers move back in with a cold front on Monday.

Buresh says the latest first freeze at Jacksonville International Airport, where records are kept, was January 25, 1995. And he’s not seeing signs of a freeze for at least ten days. NE Florida averages 15 freezes a season.

©2022 Cox Media Group