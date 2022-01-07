ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Cooler and breezy end to the week; warming trend this weekend

By Rich Jones
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2e2d_0dfHwUq200
Cooler, breezy end to the week; warming trend for the weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — After a cold front moved through NE Florida early this morning, clouds will decrease and we’ll break out into sunny skies with temperatures on the cool side. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll stay in the low 60s and it’s going to be breezy. So it may feel chilly if you’re not in the sun or protected from the breeze.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Temperatures will be falling into the 50s and 40s for nighttime plans tonight. Tomorrow morning will be chilly. We will wake up to the lower 40s inland in Jacksonville and upper 30s west of Highway 301. The beaches will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday will be a touch breezy with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

The upper 70s return by Sunday for the final Jaguars home game of the season. Showers move back in with a cold front on Monday.

Buresh says the latest first freeze at Jacksonville International Airport, where records are kept, was January 25, 1995. And he’s not seeing signs of a freeze for at least ten days. NE Florida averages 15 freezes a season.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Republicans warn Biden and Democrats against changing Senate rules to pass voting rights bills

Republicans on Tuesday issued a stark warning to President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats: change the Senate rules at your peril. Mr. Biden on Tuesday endorsed changes to the Senate filibuster, the rule that requires 60 votes to advance legislation, so that just a simple majority of votes would be needed to pass two pieces of voting rights legislation that have been a top priority for national Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is increasing federal support for COVID-19 testing for schools in a bid to keep them open amid the omicron surge. The White House announced Wednesday that the administration is making a dedicated stream of 5 million rapid tests and 5 million lab-based PCR tests available to schools starting this month to ease supply shortages and promote the safe reopening of schools. That’s on top of more than $10 billion devoted to school-based tests authorized in the COVID-19 relief law and about $130 billion earmarked in that law to keep kids in school.
EDUCATION
CBS News

U.K. leader Boris Johnson faces calls to resign over "bring your own booze" garden party during COVID lockdown

Wednesday brought the time-honored tradition of "Prime Minister's Question Time" in the British Parliament, when the U.K. Prime Minister stands before his fellow elected lawmakers to answer their questions. It's weekly political theater that normally generates a few headlines, but this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced the most serious questions of his time in office.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Florida#Action News Jax#Time#Jaguars#Cox Media Group
CBS News

Medicare proposes only covering Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm for clinical trial patients

Medicare officials are proposing to restrict coverage of a controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, to participants in the federal health insurance program who are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. In a statement, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Tuesday that it based its proposal on an analysis of the...
HEALTH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
46K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy