EXPLAINER: What does record inflation mean for the eurozone?

 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit...

The Independent

Ministers will ‘look closely at all the options’ on household finances

Boris Johnson’s Government “recognises the pressure” that people are facing on their household finances including on their energy bills and will “continue to look closely at all the options that exist”, a Treasury minister has said.Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke told MPs that at the autumn Budget the Government “put in place a host of measures to help families with the cost of living”.His comments came as the Commons heard Labour would tax North Sea oil and gas companies to help reduce VAT on UK energy bills.Setting out Labour’s plans for a VAT cut to household energy bills during the...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Stocks rise as inflation report keeps Fed on track for hikes

Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday after the latest report of surging prices appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates later this year. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
STOCKS
CNET

Inflation is surging: What that means for your finances

From milk at the grocery store to the potential death of the infamous $1 New York slice, prices across the US are rising. This means your dollar can't buy as much as it could a few months ago, and that's a problem. The Consumer Price Index, a key indicator of...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Energy monitor blames Russia for worsening Europe gas crisis

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the International Energy Agency blamed Russia for worsening Europe's natural gas crisis, saying Wednesday that high prices and low storage levels largely stem from the behavior of state-owned gas supplier Gazprom. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK’s biggest energy users ‘may put off net zero spending due to gas crisis’

Eight in 10 of the UK’s biggest energy users have said they are worried by rapid rises in energy prices and many are worried it could put their environmental investments at risk.Intensive energy users largely have plans to cut their carbon emissions, according to a new survey.Energy giant Vattenfall said that 90% of the companies said they planned to invest more than 7% of their revenues on reaching net zero over the next half decade.But more than a third said they are thinking about calling off some investments so they can deal with the gas price crisis.The decisions they (companies)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Financial security eroding at fastest pace since 2020

Household finances are “deteriorating” at the fastest rate since Covid-19 came to UK shores, as surging living costs and other economic concerns hit consumers’ pockets.The amount of cash people have to spend has had the sharpest drop since 2014, according to long-term research. Meanwhile, pessimism over future finances has risen over the course of 2021, largely due to fears over inflation, job security and growing household debt.Sentiment plummeted particularly in December, according to the latest Financial Wellbeing Index from Scottish Widows, falling from 44.0 in Q3 to 40.1 in the final quarter of 2021.A score of 50 would mean no...
BUSINESS
Detroit News

China's consumers risk FOMO as electric cars' popularity soars

Welcome to 2022 from Beijing. After the explosive growth last year in China's EV market, what could this year have in store for consumers?. The short answer: more of the same. Sales — which more than doubled last year and should end up topping 3 million once December’s figures are added — are forecast to almost double again to 6 million, according to the China Passenger Car Association. New-energy vehicles, which include electric cars, plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell autos, will account for about one in five of new car sales.
ECONOMY
Times Daily

UK court: Government VIP lane for COVID contracts unlawful

LONDON (AP) — Britain's High Court ruled Wednesday that the government acted unlawfully when it used a so-called “VIP lane” to award millions of pounds' worth of contracts to suppliers of personal protective equipment during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Support local journalism...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

US inflation soared 7% in past year, the most since 1982

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7 percent spike from a year earlier that is pushing up household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address a growing threat to the U.S. economy.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Energy price crisis ‘fuelled by UK dragging feet on renewables’

Britain’s energy crisis has been exacerbated by the government dragging its feet on renewables, experts have told The Independent.Households are once again facing a rise in gas and electricity bills, with another increase in the price cap expected in spring – and suggestions this could rise by as much as 50 per cent to set limits just below £2,000. The energy crisis has been sparked by soaring gas prices, which are in turn fuelling a sharp rise in the cost of living.Economists and climate policy experts said the UK could have softened the blow of the crisis with a greater focus...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Labour calls for contingency fund to ease rising energy costs

Labour has called for a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers to fund measures to ease the cost of living squeeze. Proposals unveiled on Monday would include a £600m contingency fund to support struggling firms and energy intensive industries. Labour said it would cut the average...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
tucsonpost.com

Turkey strains as energy prices soar, inflation continues

According to the latest data released in Istanbul, inflation has surged to the country's highest level in at least a decade. President Tayyip Erdogan's government also sharply raised electricity and natural gas prices on January 1. Gas, car insurance and some bridge toll prices also rose significantly, further straining an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

