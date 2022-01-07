ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam Film Festival Unveils Big Screen, Tiger Competition Lineups

By K.J. Yossman and Marta Balaga
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujsNE_0dfHw0gj00

Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s “Assault” and “Kung Fu Zohra” from Mabrouk El Mechri are among the lineup at International Film Festival Rotterdam’s ( IFFR ) 51st edition.

The films were among 10 features selected for the Big Screen competition, which aims to bridge the gap between popular, classic and arthouse cinema.

IFFR also boasts the Tiger Competition for emerging talent and Ammodo Tiger Short competition for shorts.

Among the 14 titles selected for the Tiger Competition, Roberto Doveris will present “Proyecto Fantasma,” Morgane Dziurla-Petit will deliver “Excess Will Save Us” and David Easteal will show “The Plains.”

The festival, whose full lineup was announced on Friday, will run as a virtual festival on IFFR.com from Jan 26-Feb. 6 for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic revealed that the lockdown in the Netherlands had enforced some changes in previously announced elements of the program. For example, Steve McQueen’s installation “Sunshine State,” commissioned by the festival, will no longer be featured.

Kaludjercic said: “After the tough decision to move our festival online, we’ve curated a wonderful online selection for our audiences here in the Netherlands, whilst also ensuring that our competition lineups and the filmmakers who trusted us with their premieres will be given a platform within our Press & Industry Selection. When cinemas are allowed to open again, we will present competition titles on the big screen to our audiences later in the year.”

Amanda Kramer’s “Please Baby Please,” accompanied by Lewie and Noah Kloster’s short film “Stranger Than Rotterdam with Sara Driver,” will be this year’s opening film. The film has replaced Mijke de Jong’s “Along the Way,” previously announced as the opening film. “Due to the revised nature of the festival, it could no longer be presented. We will, however, once cinemas are open again, collaborate with its team to support the release of the film,” Kaludjercic said.

“Please Baby Please,” starring Harry Melling, Andrea Riseborough, Demi Moore and Karl Glusman, demonstrates that “U.S. indie cinema remains an innovative force to be reckoned with,” she said.

“Like so much of early Jarmusch, ‘Please Baby Please’ is steeped in the mystique of 1950s urban cool, with its noir-infused plots involving a sleazy gang of greasers. But the way it becomes the story of growing sexual self-awareness and discovery is very much of our time, delivered in a tone that owes as much to the 1940s and 50s U.S. underground as it does to the 1980s music and video culture.”

Kramer, alongside French actor and director Mathieu Amalric and Thai cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, who is this year’s Robby Müller Award recipient, will deliver one of the festival’s Big Talks.

Jurors for the Tiger Competition consist of Zsuzsi Bánkuti, Gust Van den Berghe, Tatiana Leite, Thekla Reuten and Farid Tabarki while the Big Screen competition will be judged by an audience jury. Tim Leyendekker, Nduka Mntambo and Rieke Vos will judge the Ammodo Tiger Short competition.

The event will close with the screening of 1966’s “Dragon Gate Inn,” directed by King Hu. “The festival has a love affair with this film, as it has already played several times in Rotterdam, but always in a different context. This sword-fighting paranoia noir in splendid colors offers a fascinating allegory for cinema and society as such,” said Kaludjercic.

“IFFR 2022 is very much dedicated to remembering the festival’s first 50 years and to ensure at least another 50 years of constant development. As William Faulkner famously put it in ‘Requiem for a Nun,’ the past is never dead. It is not ever past.”

In a reference to the challenges of assembling the lineup during the pandemic, Kaludjercic thanked her team for their “creativity and resilience.”

Check out the full list below:

Tiger Competition 2022 selection

Achrome , Maria Ignatenko, 2022, Russia
The Cloud Messenger , Rahat Mahajan, 2022, India
A criança , Marguerite de Hillerin/Félix Dutilloy-Liégeois, 2022, Portugal
EAMI , Paz Encina, 2022, Paraguay/Germany/Argentina/Netherlands/France/United States
Excess Will Save Us , Morgane Dziurla-Petit, 2022, Sweden
Kafka for Kids , Roee Rosen, 2022, Israel
Malintzin 17 , Mara Polgovsky/Eugenio Polgovsky, 2022, Mexico
Met mes , Sam de Jong, 2022, Netherlands
The Plains , David Easteal, 2022, Australia
Proyecto Fantasma , Roberto Doveris, 2022, Chile
Le rêve et la radio , Renaud Després-Larose/Ana Tapia Rousiouk, 2022, Canada
Silver Bird and Rainbow Fish , Lei Lei, 2022, United States/Netherlands
To Love Again , Gao Linyang, 2022, China
Yamabuki , Yamasaki Juichiro, 2022, Japan/France

Big Screen Competition

Assault, Adilkhan Yerzhanov, 2022, Kazakhstan/Russia
Broadway, Christos Massalas, 2022, Greece/France/Romania
CE2, Jacques Doillon, 2021, France
Daryn’s Gym , Brett Michael Innes, 2021, South Africa
Drifting Petals , Clara Law, 2021, Australia
The Harbour , Rajeev Ravi, 2022, India
The Island , Anca Damian, 2021, Romania
Kung Fu Zohra , Mabrouk El Mechri, 2021, France
Mi vacío y yo , Adrián Silvestre, 2021, Spain
Splendid Isolation , Urszula Antoniak, 2022, Netherlands

Ammodo Tiger Short Competition

Answering the Sun , Rainer Kohlberger, 2022, Austria/Germany
Becoming Male in the Middle Ages , Pedro Neves Marques, 2022, Portugal
Chants from a Holy Book , Cesar Gananian/Cassiana Der Haroutiounian, 2021, Brazil
Constant, Sasha Litvintseva/Beny Wagner, 2022, Germany/United Kingdom
Dawn, Leonor Noivo, 2021, Portugal
Glass Life , Sara Cwynar, 2021, United States
Isn’t It a Beautiful World , Joseph Wilson, 2021, United Kingdom
The Making of Crime Scenes , Hsu Che-yu, 2022, France/Taiwan
Nazarbazi, Maryam Tafakory, 2022, Iran/United Kingdom
El nombre de las cosas , Diego Escobar, 2022, Chile
Nosferasta: First Bite , Bayley Sweitzer/Adam Khalil, 2021, United States
Polycephaly in D , Michael Robinson, 2021, United States
Punctured Sky , Jon Rafman, 2021, United States
Songs for living , Korakrit Arunanondchai/Alex Gvojic, 2022, United States/Thailand
Tomorrow Is a Water Palace , Juanita Onzaga, 2022, Belgium
Urban Solutions , Arne Hector/Luciana Mazeto/Vinícius Lopes/Minze Tummescheit, 2022, Germany/Brazil

Marta Balaga contributed to this article.

Variety

Gus Van Sant Boards Academy Award Shorts Contender ‘Censor Of Dreams’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

“Milk” director Gus Van Sant has boarded Academy Award contender “Censor Of Dreams” as an executive producer. The live action short, which has been shortlisted for an Academy Award, is directed by Léo Berne (Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money”) and Raphaël Rodriguez and stars Damien Bonnard (“Les Misérables”) and Alexis Rodney (“Guardians of the Galaxy”). The 17-minute film won the Oscars-qualifying Grand Prix at the Warsaw Film Festival. Inspired by Yasutaka Tsutsui’s book “Yume no ken’estukan” (“The Censor of Dreams”), the film tells the story of a mysterious “Censor” who moulds memories into dreams. “Dreams, like cinema, are inspired fictions that have something...
MOVIES
Variety

Endemol Shine Boomdog Taps Frank Scheuermann to Head Unscripted Division (EXCLUSIVE)

Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog (ESB), the Spanish-language division of Banijay Americas, has tapped veteran Latin American TV producer-executive Frank Scheuermann for the position of senior VP and head of unscripted. Scheuermann was most recently head of Mexico for Alibi Films where he oversaw production and served as co-executive producer on hit local adaptations of reality series. These included “Bake Off Mexico” for HBO Max, “Inseparables” (“Power Couple”) for Televisa and “Quien es la Mascara?” (“The Masked Singer”) for Canal RCN, Colombia. Prior to that, he built solid experience in unscripted production as head of non-scripted formats for Televisa (Mexico) and Teleset/Sony...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Les Miserables’ Producers Look to Bolster Franco-Quebecois Ties With ‘Three Times Nothing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

After claiming four César awards, including best picture, and a Cannes jury prize with 2019’s “Les Misérables,” and co-producing last year’s Venice winner “Happening,” rising producers Toufik Ayadi and Christophe Barral have set for themselves, and for their follow-up feature, an altogether different task: Paving a new path for Quebecois talent into the French mainstream. Co-written and directed by Nadège Loiseau (“A Bun in the Oven”), produced by Ayadi and Barral through their Srab Films banner in partnership with France 2 Cinema and Canada’s Possibles Media, and with France’s Le Pacte handling international sales, the upcoming feature “Three Times Nothing” shares...
MOVIES
communitynewspapers.com

Miami Jewish Film Festival Announces Hybrid Program with Pop Up Outdoor Events and Free Virtual Screenings of Record 148 Films

The Miami Jewish Film Festival (MJFF), is proud to announce the program and plans for its upcoming milestone 25th edition, which will be a hybrid of virtual and live programming events with a record breaking 148 films in selection, and all virtual screenings accessible for free. Running from January 13-27, 2022, the festival will screen 108 feature and 40 short films representing 25 countries, including 9 world premieres, 22 international premieres, 18 North American premieres, and 9 US premieres. The lineup holds 22 first-time feature filmmakers and an unprecedented 54 films directed by women (37% of total program).
MIAMI, FL
The Southern

2021 Big Muddy Film Festival winners

The Big Muddy Film Festival is the second oldest student-run film festivals. With the next one just around the corner in February, let's look back at which films wowed in the year previous.
MOVIES
Variety

Sundance World Competition Premiere ‘Dos Estaciones’ Swooped on by Luxbox (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based sales agent Luxbox has acquired world sales rights to “Dos Estaciones” which will world premiere in World Cinema Dramatic Competition at this month’s Sundance Festival.  Produced by Mexico’s Sin Sitio Cine in co-production with France’s In Vivo Films and the U.S., “Dos Estaciones” marks the feature debut of Juan Pablo González, co-director of the Film Directing program at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) whose shorts have won at Slamdance (“The Solitude of Memory,” 2014) and New Orleans (“La Espera,” 2016).  Co-written with Ana Isabel Fernández and Ilana Coleman (“The Inventory”), “Dos Estaciones” pays tribute to Mexico’s artisanal tequila makers,...
MOVIES
Variety

Javier Bardem and Asghar Farhadi Honored with Variety’s Creative Impact Awards

Each year, Variety honors individuals who have offered a notable contribution to the film landscape for the year. The 2021 Creative Impact Award honorees have made their mark in awards hopefuls. Javier Bardem, Creative Impact in Acting Award Academy Award winner Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) will be feted, celebrating a busy year that includes roles in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” and Fernando León de Aronoa’s “The Good Boss,” Spain’s entry for the international film Oscar. “It is a huge honor that I take it with lots of gratitude and humility,” says Bardem. In “Being the Ricardos,” he portrays real-life Desi Arnaz,...
MOVIES
