ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

What if you need to abandon your vehicle in the snow?

By Cole Johnson
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnjgt_0dfHvzyE00

We've seen so many cars sliding, getting stuck and even crashing into each other since the snowfall.

Many drivers were forced to up and leave their cars on the side of the road to get to safety.

If you leave your car, the state will consider it "immobile" and it will eventually be towed.

The best advice is to get to your car before the tow trucks do.

According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, within three days of your vehicle being towed, a tow company will mail a request to the state to figure out who owns the vehicle and then notify the owner. If it's an out-of-state vehicle, then tow companies have 15 days to notify you.

The vehicle owners can't be charged for more than 60 days of storage with their consent, according to the state.

Owners will then need to settle up with the company for towing and storage, and you'll get your car.

If you don't retrieve your car, it could be sold at an auction. Bottom line, the best thing is to try to get your car when it's safe and before the tow trucks come.

If you do crash and leave your car without getting in touch with law enforcement, you have 20 days to fill out a report and send it to the state. It asks if there was any property damage associated with the crash. You can find that document here.

Comments / 0

Related
rockfordscanner.com

SNOW Operation Update, Pak Your Vehicles On The EVEN Side Of The Street

SNOW OPERATION UPDATE: City crews are continuing to salt main roads. Our contractor is wrapping up the residential plowing operation but will have a small crew of drivers ready to handle any additional needs that may arise. City crews will switch out at 3 p.m. this afternoon and plan to complete a residential salting run before finishing this evening. The snow emergency remains in effect until 8 p.m. so that our crews can get the residential roads clear. Please make sure to move your vehicle to the even side of the street.
ROCKFORD, IL
thelakewoodscoop.com

LPD: Remember to clean the snow off your vehicle before driving

Failure to fully clear your vehicle of snow can result in a fine. Fines are not less than $25 or more than $75 for each offense regardless of whether any snow or ice is dislodged from the vehicle. Fines increase to $200 to $1,000 when injuries or property damage occur.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
literock973.com

What to do if you get stuck in snow

ICYMI, an unexpected snow and ice story left hundreds of people stranded on I-95 in Virginia this week…some for more than 24 hours. The NY Post has some tips from the Red Cross on what to do if you get stranded:. Grab your emergency kit, if you’ve got one...
VIRGINIA STATE
Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Pittsburgh

Looking Into The Costs, Benefits Of Utility Line Protection Coverage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s safe to say the last thing any homeowner wants is to be faced with a sudden emergency repair, especially when it can cost thousands of dollars. So, should you respond to those offers in the mail from your utility companies when offering utility line protection coverage? From the main at the street or pole to your home, homeowners are responsible for those connecting lines. They can be costly, so most of the utility companies offer some form of protection plan, and what they are selling is peace of mind. When a utility line fails, the resulting digging goes both...
PITTSBURGH, PA
deseret.com

What to do if you get stuck in your car in the snow

Getting stuck in a pile of snow is an all-too-common sight as snowstorms have been making an impact this winter. Some people are used to driving in the snow, others think of it as a huge headache. If your car is stuck, it’s nothing to be embarrassed about. We have...
TRAFFIC
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy