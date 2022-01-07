ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

First National Community Bank headlines. Frigid Friday begins; latest updates. School COVID cases continue to rise; 4 of 8 Rome schools in ‘phase 2’ protocols. 90 virus patients in Rome hospitals.

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Cold morning with 22 degrees due and a wind chill of 13. High today only 39; warmer weekend. Updates on any delays or closings. GBI: Investigation under way into Calhoun Police officer-involved shooting that left a 37-year-old burglary suspect dead. COVID on campus: Anna K....

White House says will double COVID-19 tests for schools

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new set of measures to keep classes open, including doubling COVID-19 testing capacity in schools with 10 million more tests, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections...
W.Va. governor 'extremely unwell' after positive COVID-19 test

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
