First National Community Bank headlines. Frigid Friday begins; latest updates. School COVID cases continue to rise; 4 of 8 Rome schools in ‘phase 2’ protocols. 90 virus patients in Rome hospitals.
Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Cold morning with 22 degrees due and a wind chill of 13. High today only 39; warmer weekend. Updates on any delays or closings. GBI: Investigation under way into Calhoun Police officer-involved shooting that left a 37-year-old burglary suspect dead. COVID on campus: Anna K....hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0