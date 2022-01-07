Town of Evans distributing masks and COVID at-home test kits to residents

The Town of Evans is holding a mask and COVID test kit distribution event. Residents can drive through, and pick up free KN95 masks and a COVID-19 test kit until supplies run out.

Here are the times and locations:

Saturday, January 8th

10:00am to 11:30am - Highland Hose

10:00am to 2:00pm - LEB Fire Hall (masks only)

12:00pm to 1:30pm - Town Hall Entrance

Sunday, January 9th

10:00am to 11:30am - Town Hall Entrance

10:00am to 2:00pm - LEB Fire Hall (masks only)

This is just one town giving away free COVID tests. You can find out how other towns and counties are giving away their tests provided by the state, here .