ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans, NY

Town of Evans distributing masks and COVID at-home test kits to residents

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fnE6z_0dfHvNry00

The Town of Evans is holding a mask and COVID test kit distribution event. Residents can drive through, and pick up free KN95 masks and a COVID-19 test kit until supplies run out.

Here are the times and locations:
Saturday, January 8th
10:00am to 11:30am - Highland Hose
10:00am to 2:00pm - LEB Fire Hall (masks only)
12:00pm to 1:30pm - Town Hall Entrance
Sunday, January 9th
10:00am to 11:30am - Town Hall Entrance
10:00am to 2:00pm - LEB Fire Hall (masks only)

This is just one town giving away free COVID tests. You can find out how other towns and counties are giving away their tests provided by the state, here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

11,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits to be distributed across Buffalo Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced 11,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed at locations across the City of Buffalo Tuesday. I am very pleased to announce we will be putting 11,000 at-home testing kits into the hands of our residents tomorrow, as we face a surge in Covid infections due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus. Each of the kits contains two tests and will be available on a first come, first served basis to City residents.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evans, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy