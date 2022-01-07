Prep bowling: Ottumwa bowlers hammer Huskies

Members of the Ottumwa High School girls bowling team cheer on their teammates during action on Thursday afternoon at Champion Bowl against Des Moines Hoover. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA — Reiley Freeman has one perfect game under his belt.

The Ottumwa senior was flirting with his second 300 on Thursday, rolling strikes in each of the first seven frames of his second individual game during the CIML Metro conference dual with Des Moines Hoover. Freeman's bid for perfection came up one pin short when one pin refused to fall in eighth frame, the lone blemish in a 279, highlighting a 464 series and impressive 1,131 team score in the second game of Ottumwa's winning return from the holiday break.

"I wasn't trying think about another perfect game. I was just trying to keep my nerves down and concentrate on each shot," Freeman said. "Towards the end of that game, I started thinking I could do it again. Once that one pin didn't fall, it actually took a lot of pressure off. I just focused on finishing the game out. That's what I did.

"I still shot a 279. I'm completely happy with that."

The Ottumwa boys went on to post a team score of 2,982, narrowly missing out on reaching 3,000 for the fourth time this season, beating out the visiting Huskies by 499 pins. The Ottumwa girls improved to 9-0 on the rolling a 2,553, winning by 848 pins over Hoover.

"As coaches, we have to set the goals to make our players better," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "There's a lot of hard work we have to do. We'll bowl these meets and see what we can do in the baker tournaments coming up. It comes from the girls themselves. They have to set their goals, achieve them and keep going forward."

Brooklyn Welch produced the top series among the Ottumwa girls, following a 184 in the opening game with a 187 second game for a 371 total. Olivia Moughler rolled a pair of 170 games to post the second-highest series for the Bulldog girls with a 340 to lead the Ottumwa girls junior varsity, leading the Bulldogs to an 1,849-1,020 win over the Huskies.

"Olivia's going to get a chance to bowl for the varsity," Techel said. "Maybe that'll shake up a few things up and we'll keep going forward."

The Bulldog boys came alive in the second round of individual games, led by Freeman's bid for perfection. Charlie Handling edged past Ryan Johnson by a single pin with a 257 second game as Ottumwa (9-1, 3-0 CIML Metro) stretched out a 443-pin lead heading into the baker rounds.

"We struggled early in the individual games. The lanes were very challenging early," Ottumwa boys head bowling coach Tom Maher said. "They stayed the course, figured some things out and worked their way through it. By the time they were halfway through, most of them had figured out what they needed to do."

Both Ottumwa teams opened with strong baker games, including 206 from the Bulldog girls. Consistency, however, eluded both OHS bowling squads with the boys being outscored in the second and third baker games as both teams failed to crack 1,000 in the baker rounds.

"The scores that we had in bakers are not going to cut it," Techel said. "We need to get better at that part of the game."

Katelin Valentine posted the second-highest series score for the Ottumwa varsity girls team, rolling a 332 to edge Bulldog teammate Hannalee Songer by eight pins and Makenzie Fischer by nine. Olivia Pilcher rolled a 303 series for the OHS girls while Mackenzie Clubb posted a 135 average.

Madi Greene followed Mougler's series with a 288 for the Ottumwa girls junior varsity while Bo Golic rolled a 252. Taylor King (226), Lydia Swarney (209) and Jamie Hallgren (178) rounded out the scoring for the Bulldog JV girls.

Richard Garrett (387), Logan Shoemaker (384) and Mason Konrad (291) rounded out the scoring for the Ottumwa varsity boys. Tayte Walker led the Ottumwa junior varsity boys with a 317 series score with Luke Sprau (296), Brayden Hopkins (275) and Sawyer Batterson (226) rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs.

Ottumwa will be back in action Tuesday at home against Dowling Catholic.