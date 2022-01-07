6-year-old boy abducted in North Carolina found safe, Amber Alert canceled

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 6-year-old boy who was reportedly abducted has been found safe after officials issued an Amber Alert in North Carolina .

Beth Purcell, media contact for Jacksonville Public Safety, said in a press release that 6-year-old Amari Gabriel Christiansen was found Friday afternoon. He appeared to be in good health and was undergoing an evaluation from EMS Friday evening.

In a joint press conference held with the FBI Friday morning, Jacksonville Police Chief Michael Yaniero said the incident involving a missing 6-year-old is a “suspicious incident” and could be a possible abduction.

The Amber Alert was issued just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.