6-year-old boy abducted in North Carolina found safe, Amber Alert canceled
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 6-year-old boy who was reportedly abducted has been found safe after officials issued an Amber Alert in North Carolina.
Beth Purcell, media contact for Jacksonville Public Safety, said in a press release that 6-year-old Amari Gabriel Christiansen was found Friday afternoon. He appeared to be in good health and was undergoing an evaluation from EMS Friday evening.
In a joint press conference held with the FBI Friday morning, Jacksonville Police Chief Michael Yaniero said the incident involving a missing 6-year-old is a “suspicious incident” and could be a possible abduction.
The Amber Alert was issued just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday.
